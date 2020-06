Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Huge Vaulted Ceilings in this newer 2 Story home on 63rd Street. Upgrades in this property include Tile and Hardwood Flooring, and Granite Countertops with Bar Seating. Large Master Bedroom with a full bathroom inside! 4 Bedrooms + 3 Bathrooms in a 2 Story Home with plenty of space. Schedule your appointment to view this home Today!

Cozy Cabana style patio in the Backyard!