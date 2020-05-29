4754 68th Street #C

Amenities

College Area - Spacious 3BR/2BA Townhome close to SDSU! - Townhome available in the center of it all, with easy access to SDSU's campus! This spacious two floor unit features:



-2 floors of living space with a spacious open floor-plan

-Fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops!

-Large master suite with high vaulted ceilings.

-Small backyard area

-2 assigned parking spaces



TERMS:

-12 month lease

-Owner pays for Water & Trash Service

-Tenant pays SDG&E, cable/internet

-Pet Friendly



