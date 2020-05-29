All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4754 68th Street #C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4754 68th Street #C
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

4754 68th Street #C

4754 68th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rolando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4754 68th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
College Area - Spacious 3BR/2BA Townhome close to SDSU! - Townhome available in the center of it all, with easy access to SDSU's campus! This spacious two floor unit features:

-2 floors of living space with a spacious open floor-plan
-Fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops!
-Large master suite with high vaulted ceilings.
-Small backyard area
-2 assigned parking spaces

TERMS:
-12 month lease
-Owner pays for Water & Trash Service
-Tenant pays SDG&E, cable/internet
-Pet Friendly

Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-2700. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.

Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.

***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***

DRE #00907967

(RLNE4916600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4754 68th Street #C have any available units?
4754 68th Street #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4754 68th Street #C have?
Some of 4754 68th Street #C's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4754 68th Street #C currently offering any rent specials?
4754 68th Street #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4754 68th Street #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 4754 68th Street #C is pet friendly.
Does 4754 68th Street #C offer parking?
Yes, 4754 68th Street #C offers parking.
Does 4754 68th Street #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4754 68th Street #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4754 68th Street #C have a pool?
No, 4754 68th Street #C does not have a pool.
Does 4754 68th Street #C have accessible units?
No, 4754 68th Street #C does not have accessible units.
Does 4754 68th Street #C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4754 68th Street #C has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University