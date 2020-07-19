Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4753 Muir Ave Available 02/01/19 Award Winning Beach House - This must see 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home won an award for its amazing interior and architectural design. The home has been lovingly remodeled with no detail overlooked. It has a gorgeous kitchen that leads directly to the backyard for ease of BBQ access. The downstairs has two bedrooms, a living room, a separate den, and the upstairs is a huge master bedroom suite with its own separated den. There's tile and hardwood floors throughout with inlays and details that inspire awe. It comes with a two car garage and a beautiful secret garden backyard. The home is a short walk to the beach, shops, public parks, and restaurants. You'll have access to all that Ocean Beach has to offer without compromising comfort, plus this central location allows easy access to downtown San Diego, Mission Valley, and northern San Diego. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Celso for an appointment at 619-674-1516. Listed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. DRE # 02015867.



(RLNE4592456)