All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4750 Cape May Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4750 Cape May Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4750 Cape May Ave

4750 Cape May Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Ocean Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4750 Cape May Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ocean Beach Cottage with off street parking - This beautiful, updated 1 bed 1 bath house has newer wood flooring and has off street parking plus a private yard. This house is a stand alone with no shared walls and has washer and dryer hookups and built ins for extra storage. Located in the back of the lot, the property has alley access. With hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and double pane windows, this large home is a short walk from the beach and all the entertainment OB has to offer. Water included. Pets are not allowed. Call or text Neil at 619-417-2824. Listed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. DRE# 02015867

(RLNE3697598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4750 Cape May Ave have any available units?
4750 Cape May Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4750 Cape May Ave have?
Some of 4750 Cape May Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4750 Cape May Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4750 Cape May Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4750 Cape May Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4750 Cape May Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4750 Cape May Ave offer parking?
No, 4750 Cape May Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4750 Cape May Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4750 Cape May Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4750 Cape May Ave have a pool?
No, 4750 Cape May Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4750 Cape May Ave have accessible units?
No, 4750 Cape May Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4750 Cape May Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4750 Cape May Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University