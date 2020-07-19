4750 Cape May Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ocean Beach Cottage with off street parking - This beautiful, updated 1 bed 1 bath house has newer wood flooring and has off street parking plus a private yard. This house is a stand alone with no shared walls and has washer and dryer hookups and built ins for extra storage. Located in the back of the lot, the property has alley access. With hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and double pane windows, this large home is a short walk from the beach and all the entertainment OB has to offer. Water included. Pets are not allowed. Call or text Neil at 619-417-2824. Listed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. DRE# 02015867



(RLNE3697598)