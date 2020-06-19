All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

4748 60th Street

4748 60th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4748 60th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
3BR 1.5BA College Area House - Completely Remolded Throughout, Single Level Home, No Carpet, Pet Friendly - ******AVAILABLE NOW******

**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing a www.gpmsandiego.com***

Located in the College Area

ADDRESS: 4748 60th St. San Diego, CA 92115

**Completely Remodeled Home**

3 Bedroom
1.5 Bathroom
Estimated 1640 SqFt
Single Family Home
2 Car Garage and Driveway

New Refrigerator
New Stove/Oven - Gas
New Microwave - Built-in
New Dishwasher
Black Appliances
New Cabinets and Countertop
Breakfast Bar Kitchen Counter
New Wood-looking Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout

**Completely Remolded Throughout **
**No Carpet**
Freshly Painted
Open Floor Plan
Ceiling Fans Throughout
Dining Area opens to Sun Room
New Wood-looking Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout
All New Double Pane Windows
New Sliding Doors
New Bathroom Vanity
New Tub/Shower Combo
Half Bath in Garage
New Wall Heating units
Washer/Dryer Hookups in Garage
Fenced Backyard
No A/C, however Lots of Air Breeze from Canyon

CLOSE TO:
1 Mile to San Diego State University
Trader Joe's
Shopping/Grocery
Restaurants
CVS
Coffee Shops
Banks

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone/Internet
Water/Sewer
Landscaping

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Leases
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2795.00

PET INFORMATION:
(2) Pet - Dog or Cat - No Weight Limit
Pet Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE4925010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4748 60th Street have any available units?
4748 60th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4748 60th Street have?
Some of 4748 60th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4748 60th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4748 60th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4748 60th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4748 60th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4748 60th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4748 60th Street offers parking.
Does 4748 60th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4748 60th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4748 60th Street have a pool?
No, 4748 60th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4748 60th Street have accessible units?
No, 4748 60th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4748 60th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4748 60th Street has units with dishwashers.
