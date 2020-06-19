4748 60th Street

Amenities
3BR 1.5BA College Area House - Completely Remolded Throughout, Single Level Home, No Carpet, Pet Friendly - ******AVAILABLE NOW******
**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing a www.gpmsandiego.com***
Located in the College Area
ADDRESS: 4748 60th St. San Diego, CA 92115
**Completely Remodeled Home**
3 Bedroom
1.5 Bathroom
Estimated 1640 SqFt
Single Family Home
2 Car Garage and Driveway
New Refrigerator
New Stove/Oven - Gas
New Microwave - Built-in
New Dishwasher
Black Appliances
New Cabinets and Countertop
Breakfast Bar Kitchen Counter
New Wood-looking Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout
**Completely Remolded Throughout **
**No Carpet**
Freshly Painted
Open Floor Plan
Ceiling Fans Throughout
Dining Area opens to Sun Room
New Wood-looking Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout
All New Double Pane Windows
New Sliding Doors
New Bathroom Vanity
New Tub/Shower Combo
Half Bath in Garage
New Wall Heating units
Washer/Dryer Hookups in Garage
Fenced Backyard
No A/C, however Lots of Air Breeze from Canyon
CLOSE TO:
1 Mile to San Diego State University
Trader Joe's
Shopping/Grocery
Restaurants
CVS
Coffee Shops
Banks
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone/Internet
Water/Sewer
Landscaping
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Leases
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2795.00
PET INFORMATION:
(2) Pet - Dog or Cat - No Weight Limit
Pet Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****
Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717
(RLNE4925010)