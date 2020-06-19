4748 60th Street

Amenities

3BR 1.5BA College Area House - Completely Remolded Throughout, Single Level Home, No Carpet, Pet Friendly - ******AVAILABLE NOW******



**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing a www.gpmsandiego.com***



Located in the College Area



ADDRESS: 4748 60th St. San Diego, CA 92115



**Completely Remodeled Home**



3 Bedroom

1.5 Bathroom

Estimated 1640 SqFt

Single Family Home

2 Car Garage and Driveway



New Refrigerator

New Stove/Oven - Gas

New Microwave - Built-in

New Dishwasher

Black Appliances

New Cabinets and Countertop

Breakfast Bar Kitchen Counter

New Wood-looking Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout



**Completely Remolded Throughout **

**No Carpet**

Freshly Painted

Open Floor Plan

Ceiling Fans Throughout

Dining Area opens to Sun Room

New Wood-looking Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout

All New Double Pane Windows

New Sliding Doors

New Bathroom Vanity

New Tub/Shower Combo

Half Bath in Garage

New Wall Heating units

Washer/Dryer Hookups in Garage

Fenced Backyard

No A/C, however Lots of Air Breeze from Canyon



CLOSE TO:

1 Mile to San Diego State University

Trader Joe's

Shopping/Grocery

Restaurants

CVS

Coffee Shops

Banks



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Cable/Phone/Internet

Water/Sewer

Landscaping



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Leases

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $2795.00



PET INFORMATION:

(2) Pet - Dog or Cat - No Weight Limit

Pet Deposit $250

No Aggressive Breeds

We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



