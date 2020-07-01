All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

4734 35th Street #1

4734 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4734 35th Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 3 Bed, 2 Bath Condo Near Adams Ave. - This 3 bed, 2 bath condo is just North of Adams Ave. in Normal Heights. It's very close to shopping, restaurants, and the park! The main living area, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, and bathrooms are on the 2nd floor with the garage and a second living area or optional bedroom on the 1st floor. Kitchen includes the oven/range, refrigerator, dishwasher, stone counter-tops, ample storage space, and a large sink. Dining area has a sliding door to the balcony. Bedrooms are spacious and have large closets. Bathrooms are well lit, lots of storage. 1st floor living area has an exterior door with security screen and access to the 2 car garage. Parking in garage and driveway.

The building has gated access to units, gated trash area, laundry on-site for resident use only. Water/sewer and trash are included with the rent. Electricity paid by residents. All electric appliances. No Pets.

VIEWINGS WITH RENTLY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Self Tour Now.
https://rently.com/properties/1587233
Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

Requirements to rent:
1. 625 minimum credit score and good history.
2. Minimum gross household income of 2.8x monthly rent.
3. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
4. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support - call for clarification if necessary.
5. A United States Social Security Number or ITIN.
6. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver's license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -
District Official Driver's License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
7. You must obtain or currently have - and are willing to transfer - renter's insurance.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or info@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5663841)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4734 35th Street #1 have any available units?
4734 35th Street #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4734 35th Street #1 have?
Some of 4734 35th Street #1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4734 35th Street #1 currently offering any rent specials?
4734 35th Street #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4734 35th Street #1 pet-friendly?
No, 4734 35th Street #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4734 35th Street #1 offer parking?
Yes, 4734 35th Street #1 offers parking.
Does 4734 35th Street #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4734 35th Street #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4734 35th Street #1 have a pool?
No, 4734 35th Street #1 does not have a pool.
Does 4734 35th Street #1 have accessible units?
No, 4734 35th Street #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4734 35th Street #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4734 35th Street #1 has units with dishwashers.

