4734 35th Street #1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Large 3 Bed, 2 Bath Condo Near Adams Ave. - This 3 bed, 2 bath condo is just North of Adams Ave. in Normal Heights. It's very close to shopping, restaurants, and the park! The main living area, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, and bathrooms are on the 2nd floor with the garage and a second living area or optional bedroom on the 1st floor. Kitchen includes the oven/range, refrigerator, dishwasher, stone counter-tops, ample storage space, and a large sink. Dining area has a sliding door to the balcony. Bedrooms are spacious and have large closets. Bathrooms are well lit, lots of storage. 1st floor living area has an exterior door with security screen and access to the 2 car garage. Parking in garage and driveway.



The building has gated access to units, gated trash area, laundry on-site for resident use only. Water/sewer and trash are included with the rent. Electricity paid by residents. All electric appliances. No Pets.



VIEWINGS WITH RENTLY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Self Tour Now.

https://rently.com/properties/1587233

Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.



Requirements to rent:

1. 625 minimum credit score and good history.

2. Minimum gross household income of 2.8x monthly rent.

3. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

4. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support - call for clarification if necessary.

5. A United States Social Security Number or ITIN.

6. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver's license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -

District Official Driver's License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

7. You must obtain or currently have - and are willing to transfer - renter's insurance.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable

Property is rented first come, best qualified.



Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or info@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5663841)