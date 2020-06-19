All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4718 Voltaire St Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4718 Voltaire St Unit 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4718 Voltaire St Unit 2

4718 Voltaire Street · (858) 342-2413
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Ocean Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4718 Voltaire Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Charming Ocean Beach Studio Cottage #2 - Property Id: 270313

This cozy, retro cottage is walking distance to everything Ocean Beach has to offer. Only 3 blocks from the beach and just a few blocks to desirable Newport Avenue. You will find amazing cafes, breweries, and restaurants all blocks away from one of San Diego's best beaches. Come play in the waves and watch sunsets from the longest concrete pier on the West Coast. This cozy studio/cottage is located in a laid back neighborhood, immersing you in the true OB vibe. We welcome you to live like a local!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270313
Property Id 270313

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5816445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4718 Voltaire St Unit 2 have any available units?
4718 Voltaire St Unit 2 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4718 Voltaire St Unit 2 have?
Some of 4718 Voltaire St Unit 2's amenities include some paid utils, microwave, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4718 Voltaire St Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4718 Voltaire St Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4718 Voltaire St Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 4718 Voltaire St Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4718 Voltaire St Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 4718 Voltaire St Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4718 Voltaire St Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4718 Voltaire St Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4718 Voltaire St Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 4718 Voltaire St Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4718 Voltaire St Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 4718 Voltaire St Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4718 Voltaire St Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4718 Voltaire St Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4718 Voltaire St Unit 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity