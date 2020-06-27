4685 Shoshoni Ave

Amenities
::Open House Saturday 7/20 @12-2pm::
House for rent in north Clairemont (Clairemont Mesa & Genesee)
3 bedroom, 2 full bath
Large second living area
All stainless steel kitchen appliances including washer/dryer included
New flooring, plumbing, water heater, furnace
Corner lot with fenced in back patio and side yard with fruit trees
Raised garden bed, rain barrels on property
1 car attached garage and street parking
Gardener included
No central A/C, but 2 window units included
Most rooms with Smart z-wave switches
Wired for security system, renter will have to pay monthly subscription if desired
No smoking
Dogs allowed with additional deposit
Renter responsible for all utilities
Application fee of $45 per adult
Deposit of 1 month’s rent
Available August 1st, 1 year lease, with possible option to move in a few days before.
All the Clairemont perks of quiet location, convenient to all highways, shopping, restaurants, & walking distance to park.