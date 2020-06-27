4685 Shoshoni Ave

Amenities

::Open House Saturday 7/20 @12-2pm::



House for rent in north Clairemont (Clairemont Mesa & Genesee)

3 bedroom, 2 full bath

Large second living area

All stainless steel kitchen appliances including washer/dryer included

New flooring, plumbing, water heater, furnace

Corner lot with fenced in back patio and side yard with fruit trees

Raised garden bed, rain barrels on property

1 car attached garage and street parking

Gardener included

No central A/C, but 2 window units included

Most rooms with Smart z-wave switches

Wired for security system, renter will have to pay monthly subscription if desired



No smoking

Dogs allowed with additional deposit

Renter responsible for all utilities



Application fee of $45 per adult

Deposit of 1 month’s rent



Available August 1st, 1 year lease, with possible option to move in a few days before.



All the Clairemont perks of quiet location, convenient to all highways, shopping, restaurants, & walking distance to park.