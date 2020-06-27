All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 21 2019 at 7:07 AM

4685 Shoshoni Ave

4685 Shoshoni Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4685 Shoshoni Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

::Open House Saturday 7/20 @12-2pm::

House for rent in north Clairemont (Clairemont Mesa & Genesee)
3 bedroom, 2 full bath
Large second living area
All stainless steel kitchen appliances including washer/dryer included
New flooring, plumbing, water heater, furnace
Corner lot with fenced in back patio and side yard with fruit trees
Raised garden bed, rain barrels on property
1 car attached garage and street parking
Gardener included
No central A/C, but 2 window units included
Most rooms with Smart z-wave switches
Wired for security system, renter will have to pay monthly subscription if desired

No smoking
Dogs allowed with additional deposit
Renter responsible for all utilities

Application fee of $45 per adult
Deposit of 1 month’s rent

Available August 1st, 1 year lease, with possible option to move in a few days before.

All the Clairemont perks of quiet location, convenient to all highways, shopping, restaurants, & walking distance to park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4685 Shoshoni Ave have any available units?
4685 Shoshoni Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4685 Shoshoni Ave have?
Some of 4685 Shoshoni Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly.
Is 4685 Shoshoni Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4685 Shoshoni Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4685 Shoshoni Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4685 Shoshoni Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4685 Shoshoni Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4685 Shoshoni Ave offers parking.
Does 4685 Shoshoni Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4685 Shoshoni Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4685 Shoshoni Ave have a pool?
No, 4685 Shoshoni Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4685 Shoshoni Ave have accessible units?
No, 4685 Shoshoni Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4685 Shoshoni Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4685 Shoshoni Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
