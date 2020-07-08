4680 Edgeware Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

2br/1ba 751 sq ft ground level condo in small 8-unit complex in HEART of Kensington on tree lined street. Fully upgraded w/wood floors, SS appliances, Samsung w/d in unit, french doors that open to a small private patio. Shared community bbq/picnic area in the center of the complex. 1 dedicated parking spot in front of unit. Dual Pane Windows, recessed lighting, built in breakfast bar area off kitchen. Local market, Starbucks, library, park, vibrant restaurant row within 1-2 blocks. Ready for move 6/1/20