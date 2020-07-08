All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4680 Edgeware Rd
4680 Edgeware Rd

4680 Edgeware Road · No Longer Available
Location

4680 Edgeware Road, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
2br/1ba 751 sq ft ground level condo in small 8-unit complex in HEART of Kensington on tree lined street. Fully upgraded w/wood floors, SS appliances, Samsung w/d in unit, french doors that open to a small private patio. Shared community bbq/picnic area in the center of the complex. 1 dedicated parking spot in front of unit. Dual Pane Windows, recessed lighting, built in breakfast bar area off kitchen. Local market, Starbucks, library, park, vibrant restaurant row within 1-2 blocks. Ready for move 6/1/20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4680 Edgeware Rd have any available units?
4680 Edgeware Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4680 Edgeware Rd have?
Some of 4680 Edgeware Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4680 Edgeware Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4680 Edgeware Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4680 Edgeware Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4680 Edgeware Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4680 Edgeware Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4680 Edgeware Rd offers parking.
Does 4680 Edgeware Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4680 Edgeware Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4680 Edgeware Rd have a pool?
No, 4680 Edgeware Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4680 Edgeware Rd have accessible units?
No, 4680 Edgeware Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4680 Edgeware Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4680 Edgeware Rd has units with dishwashers.

