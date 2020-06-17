4676 Cobb Dr

Amenities

Gorgeous 4B/2BA Custom House w/ Large Yard & W/D! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Gorgeous 4B/2BA house available for lease in Clairemont featuring 1534 SF of living space over one level. This well-upgraded property boasts:

-Prime location in quiet valley of Clairemont just a quick drive from shopping centers & grocery stores w/ easy highway access!

-Beautiful landscaping throughout the yards maintained by landlord-provided gardener! Dog run built on south side of home as well & patio furniture provided!

-Spacious living room w/ scone accent lighting & large utility closets

-Large dining room w/ smartphone controlled light fixtures & gas fireplace!

-Beautiful upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops & all stainless steel appliance

-Master suite w/ large rolling barn door, dual closets & backyard access! Attached master bathroom w/ custom tile work & stall shower

-Three bright guest bedrooms w/ full bathroom in hallway

-Remote controlled ceiling fans in most rooms!

-Large garage w/ extra storage options & high capacity front load washer/dryer! Air compressor also provided as-is in garage



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $3275

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided!

- A/C: No

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCshYqyInHA

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Clairemont

- FLOORING: Hardwood & tile

- PARKING: Garage and driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1969



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: tools in garage, compressor in garage, ring lights in kitchen and living room, shed in backyard. Tenant may not access attic or sloped backyard beyond locked gate

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



