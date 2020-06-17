All apartments in San Diego
4676 Cobb Dr
Last updated June 24 2019 at 6:10 PM

4676 Cobb Dr

4676 Cobb Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4676 Cobb Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4B/2BA Custom House w/ Large Yard & W/D! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Gorgeous 4B/2BA house available for lease in Clairemont featuring 1534 SF of living space over one level. This well-upgraded property boasts:
-Prime location in quiet valley of Clairemont just a quick drive from shopping centers & grocery stores w/ easy highway access!
-Beautiful landscaping throughout the yards maintained by landlord-provided gardener! Dog run built on south side of home as well & patio furniture provided!
-Spacious living room w/ scone accent lighting & large utility closets
-Large dining room w/ smartphone controlled light fixtures & gas fireplace!
-Beautiful upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops & all stainless steel appliance
-Master suite w/ large rolling barn door, dual closets & backyard access! Attached master bathroom w/ custom tile work & stall shower
-Three bright guest bedrooms w/ full bathroom in hallway
-Remote controlled ceiling fans in most rooms!
-Large garage w/ extra storage options & high capacity front load washer/dryer! Air compressor also provided as-is in garage

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3275
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided!
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCshYqyInHA
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Clairemont
- FLOORING: Hardwood & tile
- PARKING: Garage and driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1969

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: tools in garage, compressor in garage, ring lights in kitchen and living room, shed in backyard. Tenant may not access attic or sloped backyard beyond locked gate
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4964889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4676 Cobb Dr have any available units?
4676 Cobb Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4676 Cobb Dr have?
Some of 4676 Cobb Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4676 Cobb Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4676 Cobb Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4676 Cobb Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4676 Cobb Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4676 Cobb Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4676 Cobb Dr offers parking.
Does 4676 Cobb Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4676 Cobb Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4676 Cobb Dr have a pool?
No, 4676 Cobb Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4676 Cobb Dr have accessible units?
No, 4676 Cobb Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4676 Cobb Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4676 Cobb Dr has units with dishwashers.
