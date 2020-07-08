Amenities
4674 51st St Available 05/15/20 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Single Family Home in Desirable Area of Talmadge. - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Single Family Home w/ large backyard in Talmadge.
KITCHEN FEATURES: Updated Kitchen with nice counter top, Stainless Steel Appliances. Oven, Gas Range, Refrigerator, GD.
UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Single story Home, Wood Flooring, Forced Air, Large backyard fenced, 2 Off street parking spots, Washer/Dryer & attached storage room included. --Garage not included-- Pets OK on approval. No Smoking. Trash included.
Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References
No co-signers
