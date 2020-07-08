All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

4674 51st St

4674 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

4674 51st Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4674 51st St Available 05/15/20 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Single Family Home in Desirable Area of Talmadge. - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Single Family Home w/ large backyard in Talmadge.

KITCHEN FEATURES: Updated Kitchen with nice counter top, Stainless Steel Appliances. Oven, Gas Range, Refrigerator, GD.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Single story Home, Wood Flooring, Forced Air, Large backyard fenced, 2 Off street parking spots, Washer/Dryer & attached storage room included. --Garage not included-- Pets OK on approval. No Smoking. Trash included.

Lease

Please Do Not Disturb Occupants.

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References
No co-signers

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $40 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE2087826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4674 51st St have any available units?
4674 51st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4674 51st St have?
Some of 4674 51st St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4674 51st St currently offering any rent specials?
4674 51st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4674 51st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4674 51st St is pet friendly.
Does 4674 51st St offer parking?
Yes, 4674 51st St offers parking.
Does 4674 51st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4674 51st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4674 51st St have a pool?
No, 4674 51st St does not have a pool.
Does 4674 51st St have accessible units?
No, 4674 51st St does not have accessible units.
Does 4674 51st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4674 51st St does not have units with dishwashers.

