Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4674 51st St Available 05/15/20 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Single Family Home in Desirable Area of Talmadge. - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Single Family Home w/ large backyard in Talmadge.



KITCHEN FEATURES: Updated Kitchen with nice counter top, Stainless Steel Appliances. Oven, Gas Range, Refrigerator, GD.



UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Single story Home, Wood Flooring, Forced Air, Large backyard fenced, 2 Off street parking spots, Washer/Dryer & attached storage room included. --Garage not included-- Pets OK on approval. No Smoking. Trash included.



Lease



Please Do Not Disturb Occupants.



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount

Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Good Rental References

No co-signers



GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $40 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.



Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



