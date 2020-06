Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fresh and clean! Bright and cheery! Recently remodeled single story home. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Just 5 blocks from the Ocean. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Stacked washer & dryer. This Home has it all. Spacious private court yard, perfect for entertaining. 2 parking spaces also! Close to all shopping, restaurants, freeways! This Will Not Last!!