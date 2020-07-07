All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

4669-4675 Idaho Street

4669 Idaho St · No Longer Available
Location

4669 Idaho St, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4671 Idaho Street Available 12/15/19 Exquisite 2 Bed 2 Bath between University & Normal Heights - This home features 2 suite style bedrooms that accommodate king beds plus furniture. Bedroom 1 located on living level and bedroom 2 occupies the entire third floor level. Large walk in closets and spacious bathrooms. No carpets! Only hardwood floors through entire home.

Appliances include dishwasher, range, refrigerator, and of course, a washer and dryer. Gourmet kitchen with generous amounts of counter and cabinet space. Central air conditioning means a good night's sleep even on the hottest of days and a place to chill during the heat of the day. Gas fireplace to warm you up during those "cooler" San Diego days and evenings.

Enjoy the outdoors from your balcony (upper) or patio (lower) where you can catch some rays or grill dinner for family and friends. Private, direct entry to home from over-sized 2 car attached garage.

Pet friendly, call for details. Demonstrate income is at least three times the monthly rent.
Non-smoking property, no cigarettes, no vape, no marijuana anywhere on the property premises.

Professionally managed by WeLease. Contact us for a showing at www.weleaseusa.com or 619-866-3383

(RLNE5285355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4669-4675 Idaho Street have any available units?
4669-4675 Idaho Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4669-4675 Idaho Street have?
Some of 4669-4675 Idaho Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4669-4675 Idaho Street currently offering any rent specials?
4669-4675 Idaho Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4669-4675 Idaho Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4669-4675 Idaho Street is pet friendly.
Does 4669-4675 Idaho Street offer parking?
Yes, 4669-4675 Idaho Street offers parking.
Does 4669-4675 Idaho Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4669-4675 Idaho Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4669-4675 Idaho Street have a pool?
No, 4669-4675 Idaho Street does not have a pool.
Does 4669-4675 Idaho Street have accessible units?
No, 4669-4675 Idaho Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4669-4675 Idaho Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4669-4675 Idaho Street has units with dishwashers.

