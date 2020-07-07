4669-4675 Idaho Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4671 Idaho Street Available 12/15/19 Exquisite 2 Bed 2 Bath between University & Normal Heights - This home features 2 suite style bedrooms that accommodate king beds plus furniture. Bedroom 1 located on living level and bedroom 2 occupies the entire third floor level. Large walk in closets and spacious bathrooms. No carpets! Only hardwood floors through entire home.



Appliances include dishwasher, range, refrigerator, and of course, a washer and dryer. Gourmet kitchen with generous amounts of counter and cabinet space. Central air conditioning means a good night's sleep even on the hottest of days and a place to chill during the heat of the day. Gas fireplace to warm you up during those "cooler" San Diego days and evenings.



Enjoy the outdoors from your balcony (upper) or patio (lower) where you can catch some rays or grill dinner for family and friends. Private, direct entry to home from over-sized 2 car attached garage.



Pet friendly, call for details. Demonstrate income is at least three times the monthly rent.

Non-smoking property, no cigarettes, no vape, no marijuana anywhere on the property premises.



Professionally managed by WeLease. Contact us for a showing at www.weleaseusa.com or 619-866-3383



(RLNE5285355)