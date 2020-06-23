4654 IDAHO ST #7

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

2 BEDROOM/2 BATH UPPER CONDO 92116 - 2br, 2ba 962 sf Upper End Unit Condo for Rent



Airy, Well Kept Condo for Rent

Quiet location near popular shops & restaurants



4654 Idaho Street (Cross St: Adams Ave) on Antique Row



Available 4-1-19



call for appt..619 631-7310



Descriptions:



Quiet 2 bedroom 2 full bath,~962 sqft, second floor unit, away from street

Well-maintained 7-unit complexatthe edge ofUniversity Heights, close toNormal Heights, North Park, andMission Valley

Walking distance to shops, restaurants, park and schools

Convenient - easy freeway access withbiking pathandpublic transportation 1/2 block away

Secure - gated entry with intercom system

Large living room with big windows, open floor plan, vaulted ceiling and fireplace

Large stackable GE washer/dryer in unit

Newer dishwasher, refrigerator and stove/oven

Separate dining areawith ceiling fan

Skylight and bay windows in kitchen

Large closets with mirror sliding doors in both bedrooms

Relax in the large, privatebalcony

2 off streetnon-tandemparking spaces

Super clean

Fresh paint and new carpet.



Included with rent:

Hot and Cold Water

Sewer and Trash Pickup



Tenant pays SDG&E and other utilities

1 year lease minimum

NO pets, NO smoking and NO cosigners

Employment and rent history verification needed

PLEASE CONTACT FOR APPT

PRIDE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

619 631-7310



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3435059)