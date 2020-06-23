All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

4654 IDAHO ST #7

4654 Idaho Street · No Longer Available
Location

4654 Idaho Street, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 BEDROOM/2 BATH UPPER CONDO 92116 - 2br, 2ba 962 sf Upper End Unit Condo for Rent

Airy, Well Kept Condo for Rent
Quiet location near popular shops & restaurants

4654 Idaho Street (Cross St: Adams Ave) on Antique Row

Available 4-1-19

call for appt..619 631-7310

Descriptions:

Quiet 2 bedroom 2 full bath,~962 sqft, second floor unit, away from street
Well-maintained 7-unit complexatthe edge ofUniversity Heights, close toNormal Heights, North Park, andMission Valley
Walking distance to shops, restaurants, park and schools
Convenient - easy freeway access withbiking pathandpublic transportation 1/2 block away
Secure - gated entry with intercom system
Large living room with big windows, open floor plan, vaulted ceiling and fireplace
Large stackable GE washer/dryer in unit
Newer dishwasher, refrigerator and stove/oven
Separate dining areawith ceiling fan
Skylight and bay windows in kitchen
Large closets with mirror sliding doors in both bedrooms
Relax in the large, privatebalcony
2 off streetnon-tandemparking spaces
Super clean
Fresh paint and new carpet.

Included with rent:
Hot and Cold Water
Sewer and Trash Pickup

Tenant pays SDG&E and other utilities
1 year lease minimum
NO pets, NO smoking and NO cosigners
Employment and rent history verification needed
PLEASE CONTACT FOR APPT
PRIDE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
619 631-7310

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3435059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4654 IDAHO ST #7 have any available units?
4654 IDAHO ST #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4654 IDAHO ST #7 have?
Some of 4654 IDAHO ST #7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4654 IDAHO ST #7 currently offering any rent specials?
4654 IDAHO ST #7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4654 IDAHO ST #7 pet-friendly?
No, 4654 IDAHO ST #7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4654 IDAHO ST #7 offer parking?
Yes, 4654 IDAHO ST #7 does offer parking.
Does 4654 IDAHO ST #7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4654 IDAHO ST #7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4654 IDAHO ST #7 have a pool?
No, 4654 IDAHO ST #7 does not have a pool.
Does 4654 IDAHO ST #7 have accessible units?
No, 4654 IDAHO ST #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 4654 IDAHO ST #7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4654 IDAHO ST #7 has units with dishwashers.
