4650 Chickasaw Ct
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

4650 Chickasaw Ct

4650 Chickasaw Court · No Longer Available
Location

4650 Chickasaw Court, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
bbq/grill
Available 03/01/20 Beautiful Canyon Rim Family Home - Property Id: 216538

Open House, Saturday Feb 8th from 12 -4 pm
- Beautiful, updated family home located right on the rim of Tecolote Canyon.
- Nice and quite street - one way in and one way out so very little traffic and very friendly neighbors.
- Amazing custom back yard includes; built in gas fire pit, custom designed deck overhanging the canyon, built in BBQ area with dining gazebo, and a covered pergola with a fan and light. It is great for entertaining!
- Appliances and BBQ are included.
- Master bedroom has an adjoining master bathroom.
- Pet friendly - big dogs welcome!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216538
Property Id 216538

(RLNE5517275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4650 Chickasaw Ct have any available units?
4650 Chickasaw Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4650 Chickasaw Ct have?
Some of 4650 Chickasaw Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4650 Chickasaw Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4650 Chickasaw Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4650 Chickasaw Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4650 Chickasaw Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4650 Chickasaw Ct offer parking?
No, 4650 Chickasaw Ct does not offer parking.
Does 4650 Chickasaw Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4650 Chickasaw Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4650 Chickasaw Ct have a pool?
No, 4650 Chickasaw Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4650 Chickasaw Ct have accessible units?
No, 4650 Chickasaw Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4650 Chickasaw Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4650 Chickasaw Ct has units with dishwashers.

