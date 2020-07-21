All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4646 Cape May Ave
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

4646 Cape May Ave

4646 Cape May Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4646 Cape May Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
Six month rental, unfurnished house, only available February 15, 2020 through August 30, 2020 - Six month rental, unfurnished house, only available February 15, 2020 through August 30, 2020. This beautifully remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home has an updated kitchen with granite countertops, a dishwasher and a large open living, dining and kitchen area for entertaining. It has a remote control gas fireplace and modern double pane windows. The private master bedroom has a master bathroom and has direct access to the back deck. There is a covered patio on the side of the home and a remodeled front porch area. This is a quieter area of Cape May with plenty of street parking, and it's a short walk from the beach and all the entertainment OB has to offer. The property is on a direct bus route to both Old Town and Downtown, which provides access to the San Diego Trolley, is less than two blocks from a children's park and recreation center with basketball courts, and a short walk from an organic foods grocery store. All utilities are included. Call or text Celso at (619) 674-1516. Listed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. DRE# 02015867.

(RLNE3060313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4646 Cape May Ave have any available units?
4646 Cape May Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4646 Cape May Ave have?
Some of 4646 Cape May Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4646 Cape May Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4646 Cape May Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4646 Cape May Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4646 Cape May Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4646 Cape May Ave offer parking?
No, 4646 Cape May Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4646 Cape May Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4646 Cape May Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4646 Cape May Ave have a pool?
No, 4646 Cape May Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4646 Cape May Ave have accessible units?
No, 4646 Cape May Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4646 Cape May Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4646 Cape May Ave has units with dishwashers.
