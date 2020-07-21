4646 Cape May Ave

Amenities

Six month rental, unfurnished house, only available February 15, 2020 through August 30, 2020 - Six month rental, unfurnished house, only available February 15, 2020 through August 30, 2020. This beautifully remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home has an updated kitchen with granite countertops, a dishwasher and a large open living, dining and kitchen area for entertaining. It has a remote control gas fireplace and modern double pane windows. The private master bedroom has a master bathroom and has direct access to the back deck. There is a covered patio on the side of the home and a remodeled front porch area. This is a quieter area of Cape May with plenty of street parking, and it's a short walk from the beach and all the entertainment OB has to offer. The property is on a direct bus route to both Old Town and Downtown, which provides access to the San Diego Trolley, is less than two blocks from a children's park and recreation center with basketball courts, and a short walk from an organic foods grocery store. All utilities are included. Call or text Celso at (619) 674-1516. Listed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. DRE# 02015867.



