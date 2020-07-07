All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4641 Wilson Ave
Last updated September 11 2019 at 4:05 AM

4641 Wilson Ave

4641 Wilson Avenue · No Longer Available
San Diego
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

4641 Wilson Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c195ff50aa ---- This is a recently renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath cottage styled property. It has a comfortable open floor plan, natural lighting, laminate hard surface flooring throughout and neutral decor. This property is just pebbles toss from some amazing boutique salons, coffee shops, grocery stores and some of San Diego\'s famous eateries. The property also has A/C, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, private garage used only for storage and one off-street parking spot. Utilities: Trash & Gardener included. Water is tenant charge-back. Pets: Pets allowed with additional $35 monthly pet rent. Lease Terms: 12 month Minimum. AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify employment history. $40 application fee. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $100 non-refundable tenant setup fee due with first month?s rent. $40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first month?s rent. Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status. If applicable **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant\'s total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing! *****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY***** AMG Props www.amgprops.com AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com 619-304-9503 Gardener Included Storage Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4641 Wilson Ave have any available units?
4641 Wilson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4641 Wilson Ave have?
Some of 4641 Wilson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4641 Wilson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4641 Wilson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4641 Wilson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4641 Wilson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4641 Wilson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4641 Wilson Ave offers parking.
Does 4641 Wilson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4641 Wilson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4641 Wilson Ave have a pool?
No, 4641 Wilson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4641 Wilson Ave have accessible units?
No, 4641 Wilson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4641 Wilson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4641 Wilson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

