4640 Clairemont Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Amazing 5 bedroom, game/family room, 3 bathroom house in North Clairemont. No Utilities included. No pets. Available: Sep 1st 2020. Could be available sooner,inquire

$4,700/month rent. $4550 with 2 year contract, gardener included. $5,000 security deposit required.

Across from Shopping mall, near freeways, not far from Bay, parks and beaches

UCSD, USD and Mesa College.

Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in North Clairemont. Amenities included: central heat, deck, dishwasher, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Sep 1st 2020. $4,700/month rent.$4550 2 year lease $5,000 security deposit required. Please contact Marina at 858-281-1145 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.