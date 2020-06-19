All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 23 2020 at 7:03 AM

4640 Clairemont Drive

4640 Clairemont Drive · (858) 281-1145
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4640 Clairemont Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$4,550

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Amazing 5 bedroom, game/family room, 3 bathroom house in North Clairemont. No Utilities included. No pets. Available: Sep 1st 2020. Could be available sooner,inquire
$4,700/month rent. $4550 with 2 year contract, gardener included. $5,000 security deposit required.
Across from Shopping mall, near freeways, not far from Bay, parks and beaches
UCSD, USD and Mesa College.
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in North Clairemont. Amenities included: central heat, deck, dishwasher, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Sep 1st 2020. $4,700/month rent.$4550 2 year lease $5,000 security deposit required. Please contact Marina at 858-281-1145 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4640 Clairemont Drive have any available units?
4640 Clairemont Drive has a unit available for $4,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4640 Clairemont Drive have?
Some of 4640 Clairemont Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4640 Clairemont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4640 Clairemont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4640 Clairemont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4640 Clairemont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4640 Clairemont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4640 Clairemont Drive offers parking.
Does 4640 Clairemont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4640 Clairemont Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4640 Clairemont Drive have a pool?
No, 4640 Clairemont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4640 Clairemont Drive have accessible units?
No, 4640 Clairemont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4640 Clairemont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4640 Clairemont Drive has units with dishwashers.
