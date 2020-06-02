All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

4638 Park Blvd #B

4638 Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4638 Park Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4638 Park Blvd #B Available 06/10/19 Incredible 2 bed/2 bath in the heart of University Heights! - Located right in the heart of the very desirable area of University Heights. This lot is located on Park Blvd-Walk to Lestat's Coffee Shop, Small Bar, Bourbon Street, and El Zarape to name only a few.

This is an amazing space features vaulted ceilings with large windows that peer out onto the balcony. The living room opens up to the beautiful kitchen and breakfast bar -wonderful for entertaining.

Upstairs is the generously spacious loft space can be used as a second bedroom. This loft has enough room to be a bedroom and work space and den- it's that big! The 1st bedroom has an en-suite bath both located on the first level.

This property comes with two assigned garage spaces, washer, and dryer included, central AC, and 1650 square feet of living space. Contact us today for a tour!

Non- smoking property

Pets upon owner approval.

Renter's insurance required.

(RLNE3976400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4638 Park Blvd #B have any available units?
4638 Park Blvd #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4638 Park Blvd #B have?
Some of 4638 Park Blvd #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4638 Park Blvd #B currently offering any rent specials?
4638 Park Blvd #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4638 Park Blvd #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4638 Park Blvd #B is pet friendly.
Does 4638 Park Blvd #B offer parking?
Yes, 4638 Park Blvd #B offers parking.
Does 4638 Park Blvd #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4638 Park Blvd #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4638 Park Blvd #B have a pool?
No, 4638 Park Blvd #B does not have a pool.
Does 4638 Park Blvd #B have accessible units?
No, 4638 Park Blvd #B does not have accessible units.
Does 4638 Park Blvd #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4638 Park Blvd #B does not have units with dishwashers.
