4638 Park Blvd #B Available 06/10/19 Incredible 2 bed/2 bath in the heart of University Heights! - Located right in the heart of the very desirable area of University Heights. This lot is located on Park Blvd-Walk to Lestat's Coffee Shop, Small Bar, Bourbon Street, and El Zarape to name only a few.



This is an amazing space features vaulted ceilings with large windows that peer out onto the balcony. The living room opens up to the beautiful kitchen and breakfast bar -wonderful for entertaining.



Upstairs is the generously spacious loft space can be used as a second bedroom. This loft has enough room to be a bedroom and work space and den- it's that big! The 1st bedroom has an en-suite bath both located on the first level.



This property comes with two assigned garage spaces, washer, and dryer included, central AC, and 1650 square feet of living space. Contact us today for a tour!



Non- smoking property



Pets upon owner approval.



Renter's insurance required.



