4636 Serenata Pl

Charming Single-Family Home in Carmel Valley - Charming single-family home in highly desirable Carmel Valley (San Diego) neighborhood. This home features four bedrooms, three baths with over 2,600 Sq Ft. The entryway opens up to a family room area that can be used as a formal seating area shared with the dining space. The dining area includes a sliding glass door that provides great natural light to the space and entry to the backyard. The open-concept living room and kitchen space includes a gas fireplace and access to the private backyard. The kitchen features a pantry, recessed lighting, a stove-top island and windows overlooking the backyard. One guest bedroom and bathroom are located on the first floor.



A bonus room space is at the top of the second floor that can be used as an office, play room or additional seating area. Two guest bedrooms share a full bathroom with a shower/tub combo. The spacious master bedroom suite includes a fireplace, a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a walk-in shower and soaking tub. Laundry room includes a washer and dryer. Attached three-car garage with direct access to the home. The home is equipped with air conditioning and a full house fan. Gardening service included in the rental rate. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



Nearby schools to the community include: Carmel Creek Elementary School, Solana Pacific Elementary School, Carmel Valley Middle School, Torrey Pines High School. Commuting is convenient with quick access to Highway 56, Interstate 5 and 805. The property is close distance to shopping, grocery, and restaurants and is a quick trip to Del Mar village and beaches, Del Mar Highlands, UCSD campus, and Sorrento Valley. It is also a quick drive to San Diego favorites such as La Jolla, Del Mar race track and fairgrounds, Sea World, LEGOLAND, Historic Old Towne, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course.



