All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4632 Kansas St #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4632 Kansas St #1
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 PM

4632 Kansas St #1

4632 Kansas Street · (619) 223-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4632 Kansas Street, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4632 Kansas St #1 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Remodeled 2 bedroom condo in North Park, off street parking, laundry on site, half a block to Adams Ave! - Unit has been freshly painted, new flooring, new kitchen cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, mirrored closet doors, ceiling fans in bedrooms & dining room. New dual pane windows have been installed.

Coin operated laundry room on site.

Comes with one assigned off street parking space.

Available after June 12th
$1,795 per month
$1,795 security deposit

Small Dog or Cat allowed upon approval & Pet Deposit
(Complex only allows 1 animal weighing 14 lbs or less)

Please call (619) 223-RENT (7368) with any questions or to schedule a viewing.

If after viewing the condo you would like to apply please observe the following.
1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!
2.All applicants must have a good rental history.
3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!

Occupancy Guidelines:
One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents
Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents
Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents
Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents

North Park, University Heights

92116 92104

(RLNE3725765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4632 Kansas St #1 have any available units?
4632 Kansas St #1 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4632 Kansas St #1 have?
Some of 4632 Kansas St #1's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4632 Kansas St #1 currently offering any rent specials?
4632 Kansas St #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4632 Kansas St #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4632 Kansas St #1 is pet friendly.
Does 4632 Kansas St #1 offer parking?
Yes, 4632 Kansas St #1 does offer parking.
Does 4632 Kansas St #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4632 Kansas St #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4632 Kansas St #1 have a pool?
No, 4632 Kansas St #1 does not have a pool.
Does 4632 Kansas St #1 have accessible units?
No, 4632 Kansas St #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4632 Kansas St #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4632 Kansas St #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4632 Kansas St #1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity