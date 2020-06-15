4632 Kansas St #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Remodeled 2 bedroom condo in North Park, off street parking, laundry on site, half a block to Adams Ave! - Unit has been freshly painted, new flooring, new kitchen cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, mirrored closet doors, ceiling fans in bedrooms & dining room. New dual pane windows have been installed.



Coin operated laundry room on site.



Comes with one assigned off street parking space.



Available after June 12th

$1,795 per month

$1,795 security deposit



Small Dog or Cat allowed upon approval & Pet Deposit

(Complex only allows 1 animal weighing 14 lbs or less)



Please call (619) 223-RENT (7368) with any questions or to schedule a viewing.



If after viewing the condo you would like to apply please observe the following.

1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!

2.All applicants must have a good rental history.

3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!



Occupancy Guidelines:

One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents

Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents

Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents

Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents



North Park, University Heights



92116 92104



(RLNE3725765)