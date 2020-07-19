All apartments in San Diego
4620 Van Dyke Ave.

4620 Van Dyke Avenue · (619) 279-2183
Location

4620 Van Dyke Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4620 Van Dyke Ave. Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Walking distance to everything in Kensington! - Don't miss out on this single story home in Kensington!
*Pictures were taken while previous tenant lived in home. Contractors are currently updating house!! Updated pictures coming soon!

Looking for a move in August 2020!
Interested in Viewing? Text Bill at 619-279-2183. Please be sure to include "van dyke" in your text and that you meet the requirements set forth below.

1479 Sq Ft.
3 Bedroom 2 bath
Detached garage with driveway long enough for 3 tandem cars.
Small attached laundry room right of kitchen with washer dryer hook ups

Walking distance to everything in Kensington!

Currently this home is being renovated. Here is what is being done:

*refinishing wood floors!
*fresh two tone interior paint!
*Brand new countertops in kitchen with recessed lighting!
*Brand new stainless appliances at kitchen including dishwasher, cook top, oven, microwave, and refrigerator!
*Brand new plush carpet at master!
*Updating Master bath--to include refinishing tub, new toilet, new sink, new medicine cabinet!
*New roof!
*New window coverings!
** brand new central air is being considered. Please scroll to very bottom for important information

Minimum Requirements:
All applicants must pay $35 cash per adult
Total combined NET income to be 2 1/2 to 3 times the rent.
Must have verifiable (and good) rental references-- preferably one year or longer per reference.
Credit scores to be 650 or higher.
Must provide minimum 2-3 of the most recent months paystubs to verify income.

Lease:
One year

Landscaping and trash included.

Tenant responsible for water, gas, electric, phone, and cable.
Tenant must carry renters insurance.

Address is 4620 Van Dyke Ave.
San Diego, Ca 92116

Rent: $4200 (If a brand new central air system is installed-- rent will be $4350. Owner unsure as of yet)
Deposit: $4200
Pets: Pet deposit of $500. Owner reserves right to approve pet. Dog must be under 40 pounds.

Countywide Real Estate & Property Mgmt, Inc.
DRE 01969891
Professional 24/7 management.
Check us out on Yelp!

(RLNE5920763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 Van Dyke Ave. have any available units?
4620 Van Dyke Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4620 Van Dyke Ave. have?
Some of 4620 Van Dyke Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 Van Dyke Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4620 Van Dyke Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 Van Dyke Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4620 Van Dyke Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4620 Van Dyke Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4620 Van Dyke Ave. offers parking.
Does 4620 Van Dyke Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4620 Van Dyke Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 Van Dyke Ave. have a pool?
No, 4620 Van Dyke Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4620 Van Dyke Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4620 Van Dyke Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 Van Dyke Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4620 Van Dyke Ave. has units with dishwashers.
