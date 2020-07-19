Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

4620 Van Dyke Ave. Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Walking distance to everything in Kensington! - Don't miss out on this single story home in Kensington!

*Pictures were taken while previous tenant lived in home. Contractors are currently updating house!! Updated pictures coming soon!



Looking for a move in August 2020!

Interested in Viewing? Text Bill at 619-279-2183. Please be sure to include "van dyke" in your text and that you meet the requirements set forth below.



1479 Sq Ft.

3 Bedroom 2 bath

Detached garage with driveway long enough for 3 tandem cars.

Small attached laundry room right of kitchen with washer dryer hook ups



Walking distance to everything in Kensington!



Currently this home is being renovated. Here is what is being done:



*refinishing wood floors!

*fresh two tone interior paint!

*Brand new countertops in kitchen with recessed lighting!

*Brand new stainless appliances at kitchen including dishwasher, cook top, oven, microwave, and refrigerator!

*Brand new plush carpet at master!

*Updating Master bath--to include refinishing tub, new toilet, new sink, new medicine cabinet!

*New roof!

*New window coverings!

** brand new central air is being considered. Please scroll to very bottom for important information



Minimum Requirements:

All applicants must pay $35 cash per adult

Total combined NET income to be 2 1/2 to 3 times the rent.

Must have verifiable (and good) rental references-- preferably one year or longer per reference.

Credit scores to be 650 or higher.

Must provide minimum 2-3 of the most recent months paystubs to verify income.



Lease:

One year



Landscaping and trash included.



Tenant responsible for water, gas, electric, phone, and cable.

Tenant must carry renters insurance.



Address is 4620 Van Dyke Ave.

San Diego, Ca 92116



Rent: $4200 (If a brand new central air system is installed-- rent will be $4350. Owner unsure as of yet)

Deposit: $4200

Pets: Pet deposit of $500. Owner reserves right to approve pet. Dog must be under 40 pounds.



Countywide Real Estate & Property Mgmt, Inc.

DRE 01969891

Professional 24/7 management.

