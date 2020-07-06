All apartments in San Diego
4615 Pico St 6
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

4615 Pico St 6

4615 Pico Street · No Longer Available
Location

4615 Pico Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Unit 6 Available 05/01/20 2Br 2Ba 2 car Tandem Garage Condo - Property Id: 262542

Quite 2br/2ba condo located 5 minutes from Mission Bay and Pacific Beach, 5 Minute walk from Garnet Ave. Shopping/bars/restaurants.

Unit equipped with fridge, diswasher, microwave, washer/dryer in unit, 2 car tandem garage and jacuzzi. Sorry no pets, available 5/1/2020. If interested drive by unit at 4615 Pico St. #6, and please do not disturb tenant. Call Joe owner for appointment to see unit at 858-205-0219.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262542
Property Id 262542

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5735111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4615 Pico St 6 have any available units?
4615 Pico St 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4615 Pico St 6 have?
Some of 4615 Pico St 6's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4615 Pico St 6 currently offering any rent specials?
4615 Pico St 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 Pico St 6 pet-friendly?
No, 4615 Pico St 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4615 Pico St 6 offer parking?
Yes, 4615 Pico St 6 offers parking.
Does 4615 Pico St 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4615 Pico St 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 Pico St 6 have a pool?
No, 4615 Pico St 6 does not have a pool.
Does 4615 Pico St 6 have accessible units?
No, 4615 Pico St 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 4615 Pico St 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4615 Pico St 6 has units with dishwashers.

