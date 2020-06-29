4608 Long Branch

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Adorable furnished 1 bedroom in Ocean Beach- 6 blocks to Beach! $2,500/MO. MIN 90 DAYS. - Cute and cozy furnished 1 bedroom house in Ocean Beach.

Wood flooring, Heat and AC.

Updated kitchen and bath with walk in shower (no tub).

All utilities included (wifi, water, sewer, trash, gas and electric, pest control, yard maintenance.)

Includes furnishings, TV, appliances (washer/dryer, range/oven, refrigerator, microwave), kitchenware and linens.

Newer washer and dryer, stainless appliances.

Style, charm, inviting front porch with table and benches. White picket fence and small grass area in front.

Minimum 3 month lease.

Street parking only, no garage.

Small pet welcome with $25/mo pet rent and $200 security deposit.



$2,500 Monthly Rent

$2,500 Security Deposit



Call/text our office at 619-607-7560 for any questions/showings, Patti@PasasProperties.com



Apply online!

Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.

Income requirements: 2.5-3x the rental amount in verifiable income ($6,250 monthly gross income minimum)

Lease term: 1 year preferred - 90 day minimum

Sorry, No cosigners.



(RLNE5412037)