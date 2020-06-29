All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4608 Long Branch
Last updated January 18 2020 at 9:20 PM

4608 Long Branch

4608 Long Branch Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4608 Long Branch Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Adorable furnished 1 bedroom in Ocean Beach- 6 blocks to Beach! $2,500/MO. MIN 90 DAYS. - Cute and cozy furnished 1 bedroom house in Ocean Beach.
Wood flooring, Heat and AC.
Updated kitchen and bath with walk in shower (no tub).
All utilities included (wifi, water, sewer, trash, gas and electric, pest control, yard maintenance.)
Includes furnishings, TV, appliances (washer/dryer, range/oven, refrigerator, microwave), kitchenware and linens.
Newer washer and dryer, stainless appliances.
Style, charm, inviting front porch with table and benches. White picket fence and small grass area in front.
Minimum 3 month lease.
Street parking only, no garage.
Small pet welcome with $25/mo pet rent and $200 security deposit.

$2,500 Monthly Rent
$2,500 Security Deposit

Call/text our office at 619-607-7560 for any questions/showings, Patti@PasasProperties.com

Apply online!
Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.
Income requirements: 2.5-3x the rental amount in verifiable income ($6,250 monthly gross income minimum)
Lease term: 1 year preferred - 90 day minimum
Sorry, No cosigners.

(RLNE5412037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4608 Long Branch have any available units?
4608 Long Branch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4608 Long Branch have?
Some of 4608 Long Branch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4608 Long Branch currently offering any rent specials?
4608 Long Branch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 Long Branch pet-friendly?
Yes, 4608 Long Branch is pet friendly.
Does 4608 Long Branch offer parking?
No, 4608 Long Branch does not offer parking.
Does 4608 Long Branch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4608 Long Branch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 Long Branch have a pool?
No, 4608 Long Branch does not have a pool.
Does 4608 Long Branch have accessible units?
No, 4608 Long Branch does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 Long Branch have units with dishwashers?
No, 4608 Long Branch does not have units with dishwashers.

