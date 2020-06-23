All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4589 Contour Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4589 Contour Boulevard
Last updated May 7 2020 at 3:25 AM

4589 Contour Boulevard

4589 Contour Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Talmadge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4589 Contour Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this 3 bed, 2 baths + loft. This unique Talmadge home is tucked off the street and sits on the edge of the canyon with amazing views! If you are looking for space & privacy then you have found your new home. Recently updated this home has high vaulted ceilings w/ huge skylights, plank floors, exposed wood beams & is truly one of a kind. In the kitchen, you will find a bright open concept w/ ample counter space & neutral colors to make your own. In addition, this home offers an over-sized 2 car garage, washer & dryer hookups, and built-in storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4589 Contour Boulevard have any available units?
4589 Contour Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4589 Contour Boulevard have?
Some of 4589 Contour Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4589 Contour Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4589 Contour Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4589 Contour Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4589 Contour Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4589 Contour Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4589 Contour Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4589 Contour Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4589 Contour Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4589 Contour Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4589 Contour Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4589 Contour Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4589 Contour Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4589 Contour Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4589 Contour Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University