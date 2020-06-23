4589 Contour Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this 3 bed, 2 baths + loft. This unique Talmadge home is tucked off the street and sits on the edge of the canyon with amazing views! If you are looking for space & privacy then you have found your new home. Recently updated this home has high vaulted ceilings w/ huge skylights, plank floors, exposed wood beams & is truly one of a kind. In the kitchen, you will find a bright open concept w/ ample counter space & neutral colors to make your own. In addition, this home offers an over-sized 2 car garage, washer & dryer hookups, and built-in storage.