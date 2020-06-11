All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

4588 35th St

4588 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4588 35th Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2B/1BA House w/ Reserved Parking, Yard & Washer/Dryer! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Gorgeous 2B/1BA house available for lease in Normal Heights featuring 675 SF of living space over one level. This nicely upgraded property boasts:
-Fantastic location walking distance from restaurants, breweries & shopping on Adams Ave plus easy highway 805 / 15 / 8 access! Across the street from John Adams Elementary School
-Driveway for reserved parking plus garage w/ utility sink & provided washer/dryer!
-Beautiful yard maintained by landlord-provided landscaper w/ grass & private patio in backyard!
-Ceiling fans in every room & wall heat, plus plantation shutter blinds on nearly all windows!
-Upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops & all stainless steel appliances! Eat-in dining area plus ample cabinet space
-Bright living room w/ recessed accent lighting
-Master bedroom w/ upgraded full bathroom featuring subway tile, custom vanity & extra storage cabinets
-Second bedroom/office w/ built-in desk

*Property is being fumigated 8/13-8/15 and will be ready for move in immediately afterwards

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2375
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two dogs max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per dog

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LeMHrWrha88
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Normal Heights
- FLOORING: Engineered hardwood & subway tile
- PARKING: Garage and driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1923

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: televisions in kitchen and bedroom, patio furniture, BBQ, string lights, patio shade cover
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5081301)

