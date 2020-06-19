All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:29 PM

4573 Manitou Way

4573 Manitou Way · No Longer Available
Location

4573 Manitou Way, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Pride of ownership shows with this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with modern upgrades throughout. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances extremely low maintenance with turf in the front yard and an incredible entertainers back yard. Located in the heart of the popular Clairemont neighborhood. Pictures show the home as it is now. We are open to renting it fully furnished for a slightly higher price and larger deposit. Open to pets with restrictions. Call, Text, or email Brandon Wilcox at 360.510.3379 or Brandon@denttprop.com with questions or to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4573 Manitou Way have any available units?
4573 Manitou Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4573 Manitou Way have?
Some of 4573 Manitou Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4573 Manitou Way currently offering any rent specials?
4573 Manitou Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4573 Manitou Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4573 Manitou Way is pet friendly.
Does 4573 Manitou Way offer parking?
Yes, 4573 Manitou Way offers parking.
Does 4573 Manitou Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4573 Manitou Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4573 Manitou Way have a pool?
No, 4573 Manitou Way does not have a pool.
Does 4573 Manitou Way have accessible units?
No, 4573 Manitou Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4573 Manitou Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4573 Manitou Way does not have units with dishwashers.

