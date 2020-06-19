4573 Manitou Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Pride of ownership shows with this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with modern upgrades throughout. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances extremely low maintenance with turf in the front yard and an incredible entertainers back yard. Located in the heart of the popular Clairemont neighborhood. Pictures show the home as it is now. We are open to renting it fully furnished for a slightly higher price and larger deposit. Open to pets with restrictions. Call, Text, or email Brandon Wilcox at 360.510.3379 or Brandon@denttprop.com with questions or to schedule a showing.

