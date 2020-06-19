All apartments in San Diego
4570 Winona Ave

4570 Winona Avenue · (206) 678-5324
Location

4570 Winona Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2250 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Winona - 70 - Property Id: 275481

This charming bungalow is picture perfect and ready to enjoy. Private yard/covered patio with room for outside living. The interior is immaculate with hardwood floors, gas oven and range, side by side refrigerator/freezer with ice maker, granite counter tops, breakfast nook and laundry room with a private washer and dryer. The real bonus is a private two car garage that is reserved for the exclusive use of the tenant.
Property Id 275481

(RLNE5763434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4570 Winona Ave have any available units?
4570 Winona Ave has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4570 Winona Ave have?
Some of 4570 Winona Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4570 Winona Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4570 Winona Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4570 Winona Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4570 Winona Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4570 Winona Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4570 Winona Ave does offer parking.
Does 4570 Winona Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4570 Winona Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4570 Winona Ave have a pool?
No, 4570 Winona Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4570 Winona Ave have accessible units?
No, 4570 Winona Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4570 Winona Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4570 Winona Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
