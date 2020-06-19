4570 Winona Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Winona - 70 - Property Id: 275481



This charming bungalow is picture perfect and ready to enjoy. Private yard/covered patio with room for outside living. The interior is immaculate with hardwood floors, gas oven and range, side by side refrigerator/freezer with ice maker, granite counter tops, breakfast nook and laundry room with a private washer and dryer. The real bonus is a private two car garage that is reserved for the exclusive use of the tenant.

