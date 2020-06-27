4570 Wilson Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry parking some paid utils range refrigerator

Upstairs Normal Heights Studio



4570 Wilson Ave. Unit O

San Diego, CA 92116

Available Now

DETAILS:



•Studio upstairs apartment

• $1,100 per month

• $1000 deposit

• $45 application fee per adult

• Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent!

• 6 month initial lease



FEATURES:

• Laminate and tile flooring throughout

• Stove and refrigerator included

• Adorable, smaller property

• Located in Normal Heights with easy access to freeways and local eateries on Adams Ave.

• Public transportation nearby

• Coin laundry on-site

• One parking spot included!



APPLICATION PROCESS:

• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis

• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid

• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent

• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.