Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4570 Wilson Avenue

4570 Wilson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4570 Wilson Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Upstairs Normal Heights Studio

4570 Wilson Ave. Unit O
San Diego, CA 92116
____________________________
Available Now
____________________________
DETAILS:

•Studio upstairs apartment
• $1,100 per month
• $1000 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
• Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent!
• 6 month initial lease

FEATURES:
• Laminate and tile flooring throughout
• Stove and refrigerator included
• Adorable, smaller property
• Located in Normal Heights with easy access to freeways and local eateries on Adams Ave.
• Public transportation nearby
• Coin laundry on-site
• One parking spot included!

APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4570 Wilson Avenue have any available units?
4570 Wilson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4570 Wilson Avenue have?
Some of 4570 Wilson Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4570 Wilson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4570 Wilson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4570 Wilson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4570 Wilson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4570 Wilson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4570 Wilson Avenue offers parking.
Does 4570 Wilson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4570 Wilson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4570 Wilson Avenue have a pool?
No, 4570 Wilson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4570 Wilson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4570 Wilson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4570 Wilson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4570 Wilson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

