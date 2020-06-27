4570 Wilson Avenue

Amenities
Upstairs Normal Heights Studio
4570 Wilson Ave. Unit O
San Diego, CA 92116
____________________________
Available Now
____________________________
DETAILS:
•Studio upstairs apartment
• $1,100 per month
• $1000 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
• Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent!
• 6 month initial lease
FEATURES:
• Laminate and tile flooring throughout
• Stove and refrigerator included
• Adorable, smaller property
• Located in Normal Heights with easy access to freeways and local eateries on Adams Ave.
• Public transportation nearby
• Coin laundry on-site
• One parking spot included!
APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.