Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

4557 Del Monte Ave

4557 Del Monte Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4557 Del Monte Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Home for Rent- Breathtaking Views // Cul-de-sac - Beautiful beachfront cul-de-sac with spectacular Pacific Ocean views from every room!

This newly renovated 2,000 sq ft house is less than one mile to Ocean Beach Pier and Sunset Cliffs Natural Park.
Two-story three bedrooms, two and a half bath, contemporary luxury home, it can easily sleep six. All new indoor and outdoor furnishings with modern appliances. An amazing front patio with views of the ocean, great for barbecuing or lounging while enjoying basking in the sun and serene views. In unit laundry.
Inside you will find hardwood floors, original artwork, top of the line chef kitchen, with Viking gas range, granite counter-tops.
Two off-street parking spaces available and detached 2 car garage.

Please call Centre City Property Management at (619) 296-6699 to schedule an appointment to view this beautiful home.

(RLNE5668682)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4557 Del Monte Ave have any available units?
4557 Del Monte Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4557 Del Monte Ave have?
Some of 4557 Del Monte Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4557 Del Monte Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4557 Del Monte Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4557 Del Monte Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4557 Del Monte Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4557 Del Monte Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4557 Del Monte Ave offers parking.
Does 4557 Del Monte Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4557 Del Monte Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4557 Del Monte Ave have a pool?
No, 4557 Del Monte Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4557 Del Monte Ave have accessible units?
No, 4557 Del Monte Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4557 Del Monte Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4557 Del Monte Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

