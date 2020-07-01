4557 Del Monte Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Home for Rent- Breathtaking Views // Cul-de-sac - Beautiful beachfront cul-de-sac with spectacular Pacific Ocean views from every room!



This newly renovated 2,000 sq ft house is less than one mile to Ocean Beach Pier and Sunset Cliffs Natural Park.

Two-story three bedrooms, two and a half bath, contemporary luxury home, it can easily sleep six. All new indoor and outdoor furnishings with modern appliances. An amazing front patio with views of the ocean, great for barbecuing or lounging while enjoying basking in the sun and serene views. In unit laundry.

Inside you will find hardwood floors, original artwork, top of the line chef kitchen, with Viking gas range, granite counter-tops.

Two off-street parking spaces available and detached 2 car garage.



Please call Centre City Property Management at (619) 296-6699 to schedule an appointment to view this beautiful home.



(RLNE5668682)