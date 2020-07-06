4550 Glacier Avenue Unit: 1

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gated community is located in Allied Gardens and is just minutes from Mission Valley, Fashion Valley, San Diego State University, Admiral Baker Golf Course and Qualcomm. Shopping, restaurants and bus lines are just steps away.



The condo is fully carpeted and equipped with central air and heat for your comfort. The living room has a beautiful gas fireplace. The bedroom is spacious with a very large closet. The kitchen is equipped with a full size stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator and it has a separate dining area. The condo offers tons of storage throughout and comes with one assigned off street parking space. Coin laundry facilities are onsite.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.