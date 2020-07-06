All apartments in San Diego
4550 Glacier Avenue Unit: 1

Location

4550 Glacier Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
Grantville

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gated community is located in Allied Gardens and is just minutes from Mission Valley, Fashion Valley, San Diego State University, Admiral Baker Golf Course and Qualcomm. Shopping, restaurants and bus lines are just steps away.

The condo is fully carpeted and equipped with central air and heat for your comfort. The living room has a beautiful gas fireplace. The bedroom is spacious with a very large closet. The kitchen is equipped with a full size stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator and it has a separate dining area. The condo offers tons of storage throughout and comes with one assigned off street parking space. Coin laundry facilities are onsite.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4550 Glacier Avenue Unit: 1 have any available units?
4550 Glacier Avenue Unit: 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4550 Glacier Avenue Unit: 1 have?
Some of 4550 Glacier Avenue Unit: 1's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4550 Glacier Avenue Unit: 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4550 Glacier Avenue Unit: 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4550 Glacier Avenue Unit: 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4550 Glacier Avenue Unit: 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4550 Glacier Avenue Unit: 1 offer parking?
No, 4550 Glacier Avenue Unit: 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4550 Glacier Avenue Unit: 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4550 Glacier Avenue Unit: 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4550 Glacier Avenue Unit: 1 have a pool?
No, 4550 Glacier Avenue Unit: 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4550 Glacier Avenue Unit: 1 have accessible units?
No, 4550 Glacier Avenue Unit: 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4550 Glacier Avenue Unit: 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4550 Glacier Avenue Unit: 1 has units with dishwashers.

