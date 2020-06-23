All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4547 Florida Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4547 Florida Street
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:48 AM

4547 Florida Street

4547 Florida St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4547 Florida St, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom front house in University Heights. Spacious and bright living room. Hardwood floors throughout house with refrigerator and stove. Lots of storage space and 2 parking spots in the driveway. Shared washer and dryer.

Pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet rent. Tenant pays all utilities except trash.

Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call our office at 619-832-0172.

Cabrillo Properties
BRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,875, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,875, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4547 Florida Street have any available units?
4547 Florida Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4547 Florida Street have?
Some of 4547 Florida Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4547 Florida Street currently offering any rent specials?
4547 Florida Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4547 Florida Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4547 Florida Street is pet friendly.
Does 4547 Florida Street offer parking?
Yes, 4547 Florida Street offers parking.
Does 4547 Florida Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4547 Florida Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4547 Florida Street have a pool?
No, 4547 Florida Street does not have a pool.
Does 4547 Florida Street have accessible units?
No, 4547 Florida Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4547 Florida Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4547 Florida Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University