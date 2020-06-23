4547 Florida Street

Amenities

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom front house in University Heights. Spacious and bright living room. Hardwood floors throughout house with refrigerator and stove. Lots of storage space and 2 parking spots in the driveway. Shared washer and dryer.



Pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet rent. Tenant pays all utilities except trash.



Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call our office at 619-832-0172.



Cabrillo Properties

BRE#02066091

1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500

San Diego, CA 92108

619-832-0172

Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,875, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,875, Available Now



Contact us to schedule a showing.