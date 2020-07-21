All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:17 PM

4535 Coronado Avenue

4535 Coronado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4535 Coronado Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach Highlands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2ba House Minutes from the Beach & Million Dollar Views! - Relax and day dream in this spectacular, 3 bedroom, 2 bath split-level house with endless ocean views and minutes from the beach. Near Ocean Beach Pier, Sunset Cliffs, Dog Beach and the best surf spots San Diego has to offer.

*Walking distance to the beach, Ocean Beach Pier, Sunset Cliffs & Dog Beach
*Many windows & skylights allow for plenty of natural light
*Beautiful Santa Fe accents
*Fresh paint & new blinds throughout
*Spacious living room with wall to wall ocean views
*Formal dining room with natural hardwood floors
*Kitchen has natural hardwood floors, many cabinets, fridge & electric stove/oven
*Master bedroom with private patio entrance in garden setting
*Bedroom 3 with observation balcony with ocean view
*Full size washer & dryer
*Pets considered. (Not fenced. No back yard access) Breed Restrictions. Meet/Greet Required.
*Utilities included: Gas & Electric, Water & Sewer. City picks-up trash
*1 year lease. Rent $3595/mo. Deposit $3600 O.A.C. Renters Insurance Required.

Call 619-382-2580 to schedule a time to view. *Do not disturb tenant below*

Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/3IelcZ4Idys

Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf

(RLNE3001232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4535 Coronado Avenue have any available units?
4535 Coronado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4535 Coronado Avenue have?
Some of 4535 Coronado Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4535 Coronado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4535 Coronado Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4535 Coronado Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4535 Coronado Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4535 Coronado Avenue offer parking?
No, 4535 Coronado Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4535 Coronado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4535 Coronado Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4535 Coronado Avenue have a pool?
No, 4535 Coronado Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4535 Coronado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4535 Coronado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4535 Coronado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4535 Coronado Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
