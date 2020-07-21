4535 Coronado Avenue

Amenities
2ba House Minutes from the Beach & Million Dollar Views! - Relax and day dream in this spectacular, 3 bedroom, 2 bath split-level house with endless ocean views and minutes from the beach. Near Ocean Beach Pier, Sunset Cliffs, Dog Beach and the best surf spots San Diego has to offer.
*Walking distance to the beach, Ocean Beach Pier, Sunset Cliffs & Dog Beach
*Many windows & skylights allow for plenty of natural light
*Beautiful Santa Fe accents
*Fresh paint & new blinds throughout
*Spacious living room with wall to wall ocean views
*Formal dining room with natural hardwood floors
*Kitchen has natural hardwood floors, many cabinets, fridge & electric stove/oven
*Master bedroom with private patio entrance in garden setting
*Bedroom 3 with observation balcony with ocean view
*Full size washer & dryer
*Pets considered. (Not fenced. No back yard access) Breed Restrictions. Meet/Greet Required.
*Utilities included: Gas & Electric, Water & Sewer. City picks-up trash
*1 year lease. Rent $3595/mo. Deposit $3600 O.A.C. Renters Insurance Required.
Call 619-382-2580 to schedule a time to view. *Do not disturb tenant below*
Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/3IelcZ4Idys
Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf
