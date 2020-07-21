4535 Coronado Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2ba House Minutes from the Beach & Million Dollar Views! - Relax and day dream in this spectacular, 3 bedroom, 2 bath split-level house with endless ocean views and minutes from the beach. Near Ocean Beach Pier, Sunset Cliffs, Dog Beach and the best surf spots San Diego has to offer.



*Walking distance to the beach, Ocean Beach Pier, Sunset Cliffs & Dog Beach

*Many windows & skylights allow for plenty of natural light

*Beautiful Santa Fe accents

*Fresh paint & new blinds throughout

*Spacious living room with wall to wall ocean views

*Formal dining room with natural hardwood floors

*Kitchen has natural hardwood floors, many cabinets, fridge & electric stove/oven

*Master bedroom with private patio entrance in garden setting

*Bedroom 3 with observation balcony with ocean view

*Full size washer & dryer

*Pets considered. (Not fenced. No back yard access) Breed Restrictions. Meet/Greet Required.

*Utilities included: Gas & Electric, Water & Sewer. City picks-up trash

*1 year lease. Rent $3595/mo. Deposit $3600 O.A.C. Renters Insurance Required.



Call 619-382-2580 to schedule a time to view. *Do not disturb tenant below*



Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/3IelcZ4Idys



Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf



(RLNE3001232)