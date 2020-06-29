4530 59th St.

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home - Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home w/ Newer Kitchen, Bathrooms, & entertaining backyard. Close to Schools, freeways, shopping etc. Must See!!!



KITCHEN FEATURES: Updated Kitchen w/: granite slab counter tops, all stainless appliances, newer cabinets.



UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Tile & Carpet flooring. Dual-pane windows. Nice size backyard, a perfect place to relax & entertain! The property features updated Kitchen & baths Nice size backyard (Gardener included) Extra Storage. Forced Heating, 1 Car Garage. Small dog okay on approval Pets /No Smoking.



Lease



DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS!



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount

Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Good Rental References



GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.



Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4121114)