Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4530 59th St.
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

4530 59th St.

4530 59th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4530 59th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home - Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home w/ Newer Kitchen, Bathrooms, & entertaining backyard. Close to Schools, freeways, shopping etc. Must See!!!

KITCHEN FEATURES: Updated Kitchen w/: granite slab counter tops, all stainless appliances, newer cabinets.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Tile & Carpet flooring. Dual-pane windows. Nice size backyard, a perfect place to relax & entertain! The property features updated Kitchen & baths Nice size backyard (Gardener included) Extra Storage. Forced Heating, 1 Car Garage. Small dog okay on approval Pets /No Smoking.

Lease

DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS!

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4121114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4530 59th St. have any available units?
4530 59th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4530 59th St. have?
Some of 4530 59th St.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4530 59th St. currently offering any rent specials?
4530 59th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4530 59th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4530 59th St. is pet friendly.
Does 4530 59th St. offer parking?
Yes, 4530 59th St. offers parking.
Does 4530 59th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4530 59th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4530 59th St. have a pool?
No, 4530 59th St. does not have a pool.
Does 4530 59th St. have accessible units?
No, 4530 59th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4530 59th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4530 59th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

