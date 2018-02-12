All apartments in San Diego
4527 Contour Blvd #5

4527 Contour Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4527 Contour Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled 1/1 apt on 2nd floor located in Talmadge/ College Area! Off street parking & Washer/ Dryer inside condo! - Don't miss out on this stunning 1/1 remodeled condo located between Talmadge and College area! Condo includes fresh paint, brand new waterproof vinyl plank flooring, new white shaker kitchen cabinets, light gray colored quartz countertops, stainless steel undermount sink, stainless steel refrigerator (also includes gas stove, dishwasher and microwave), new light fixtures and ceiling fan! New miniblinds throughout apartment. Fireplace in main living room. Brand new 48" bathroom vanity with marble countertop. Completely remodeled shower with white subway tile and gray toned feature strip. There's plenty of storage space in the condo including 2 large mirrored closets in bedroom. Washer/ dryer located inside hallway. High vaulted ceilings throughout condo for a grander looking space. Lots of windows for open and bright light. Central heat/ air.

Off street parking (long driveway) included in rent.

$1,595.00 rent /$1,595.00 deposit. 12 month lease required.

This is a non-smoking apartment & common areas. Cats okay, with additional $100 deposit per cat and $10 per month pet rent. No more than 2 cats. Sorry, no dogs. $37.00 Application fee/pp We can hold unit up to 10 days. Available now!

For showings, call (619) 260-8121 M/F 9am-5pm. By agent.

Seville Realty Group, Inc 4421 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116 Phone (619) 260-8121 Fax # (619) 260-1011 WWW.SEVILLEMGMT.COM BRE # 01924177 Equal Housing opportunity.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5328877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4527 Contour Blvd #5 have any available units?
4527 Contour Blvd #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4527 Contour Blvd #5 have?
Some of 4527 Contour Blvd #5's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4527 Contour Blvd #5 currently offering any rent specials?
4527 Contour Blvd #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4527 Contour Blvd #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4527 Contour Blvd #5 is pet friendly.
Does 4527 Contour Blvd #5 offer parking?
Yes, 4527 Contour Blvd #5 offers parking.
Does 4527 Contour Blvd #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4527 Contour Blvd #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4527 Contour Blvd #5 have a pool?
No, 4527 Contour Blvd #5 does not have a pool.
Does 4527 Contour Blvd #5 have accessible units?
No, 4527 Contour Blvd #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 4527 Contour Blvd #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4527 Contour Blvd #5 has units with dishwashers.

