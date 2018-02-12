4527 Contour Blvd #5

Amenities

Remodeled 1/1 apt on 2nd floor located in Talmadge/ College Area! Off street parking & Washer/ Dryer inside condo! - Don't miss out on this stunning 1/1 remodeled condo located between Talmadge and College area! Condo includes fresh paint, brand new waterproof vinyl plank flooring, new white shaker kitchen cabinets, light gray colored quartz countertops, stainless steel undermount sink, stainless steel refrigerator (also includes gas stove, dishwasher and microwave), new light fixtures and ceiling fan! New miniblinds throughout apartment. Fireplace in main living room. Brand new 48" bathroom vanity with marble countertop. Completely remodeled shower with white subway tile and gray toned feature strip. There's plenty of storage space in the condo including 2 large mirrored closets in bedroom. Washer/ dryer located inside hallway. High vaulted ceilings throughout condo for a grander looking space. Lots of windows for open and bright light. Central heat/ air.



Off street parking (long driveway) included in rent.



$1,595.00 rent /$1,595.00 deposit. 12 month lease required.



This is a non-smoking apartment & common areas. Cats okay, with additional $100 deposit per cat and $10 per month pet rent. No more than 2 cats. Sorry, no dogs. $37.00 Application fee/pp We can hold unit up to 10 days. Available now!



For showings, call (619) 260-8121 M/F 9am-5pm. By agent.



Seville Realty Group, Inc 4421 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116 Phone (619) 260-8121 Fax # (619) 260-1011 WWW.SEVILLEMGMT.COM BRE # 01924177 Equal Housing opportunity.



