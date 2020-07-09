4524 Maryland Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

University Heights 2-br. Craftsman + Garage - Nicely-upgraded 2-bedroom, 1-bath detached home with crystal doorknobs, built-in hutch and shelves, hardwood floors. . Ceramic tile kitchen and bath. Antique stove/oven works just like new! Crystal doorknobs. Big side-by-side refrigerator. Upgraded bathroom. Designer track-lights. 2-color decorator paint throughout with white baseboards.



Nicely-landscaped with tall trees and pleasing plants. Auto sprinklers. Nice private yard with shade trees and patio deck. Laundry hook-ups. Totally finished 1-car garage with newer aluminum roll-up door.



Quiet street west of Park Blvd. and north of Washington. Close to Hillcrest shopping and entertainment. 2 mins. to I-163 and other freeways. 92116.



1 Yr Lease.

No Cosigners.

1 small pet (under 25lbs) ok upon approval and with an increased security deposit.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



(RLNE5803255)