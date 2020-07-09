All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4524 Maryland Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4524 Maryland Ct.
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

4524 Maryland Ct.

4524 Maryland Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4524 Maryland Court, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
University Heights 2-br. Craftsman + Garage - Nicely-upgraded 2-bedroom, 1-bath detached home with crystal doorknobs, built-in hutch and shelves, hardwood floors. . Ceramic tile kitchen and bath. Antique stove/oven works just like new! Crystal doorknobs. Big side-by-side refrigerator. Upgraded bathroom. Designer track-lights. 2-color decorator paint throughout with white baseboards.

Nicely-landscaped with tall trees and pleasing plants. Auto sprinklers. Nice private yard with shade trees and patio deck. Laundry hook-ups. Totally finished 1-car garage with newer aluminum roll-up door.

Quiet street west of Park Blvd. and north of Washington. Close to Hillcrest shopping and entertainment. 2 mins. to I-163 and other freeways. 92116.

1 Yr Lease.
No Cosigners.
1 small pet (under 25lbs) ok upon approval and with an increased security deposit.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

(RLNE5803255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4524 Maryland Ct. have any available units?
4524 Maryland Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4524 Maryland Ct. have?
Some of 4524 Maryland Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4524 Maryland Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
4524 Maryland Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4524 Maryland Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4524 Maryland Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 4524 Maryland Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 4524 Maryland Ct. offers parking.
Does 4524 Maryland Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4524 Maryland Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4524 Maryland Ct. have a pool?
No, 4524 Maryland Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 4524 Maryland Ct. have accessible units?
No, 4524 Maryland Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 4524 Maryland Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4524 Maryland Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University