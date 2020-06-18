4510 34th St. #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Condo in Normal Heights - Fresh Paint - Top floor condo with no neighbor below. Hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen includes a fridge, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Washer/Dryer in unit. Open living room with vaulted ceilings. Wall air conditioning unit in the main room. Small balcony off the master bedroom with privacy fencing. There is a detached one car garage and a separate assigned parking spot, which are side by side and close to the unit. Walking distance to all the shops and restaurants on Adams Ave.



Second floor unit. NO ELEVATOR.

2 assigned parking spaces

Non-smoking complex

Cats only - HOA limit of 2, pet deposit required, no pet rent

Income needs to be about 2.5 times the rent = $3900



Tenants are required to maintain Renter's Insurance or will be charged $9.50 per month for a Liability Only Policy.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5439988)