Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4510 34th St. #4
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

4510 34th St. #4

4510 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4510 34th Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Condo in Normal Heights - Fresh Paint - Top floor condo with no neighbor below. Hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen includes a fridge, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Washer/Dryer in unit. Open living room with vaulted ceilings. Wall air conditioning unit in the main room. Small balcony off the master bedroom with privacy fencing. There is a detached one car garage and a separate assigned parking spot, which are side by side and close to the unit. Walking distance to all the shops and restaurants on Adams Ave.

Second floor unit. NO ELEVATOR.
2 assigned parking spaces
Non-smoking complex
Cats only - HOA limit of 2, pet deposit required, no pet rent
Income needs to be about 2.5 times the rent = $3900

Tenants are required to maintain Renter's Insurance or will be charged $9.50 per month for a Liability Only Policy.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5439988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4510 34th St. #4 have any available units?
4510 34th St. #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4510 34th St. #4 have?
Some of 4510 34th St. #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4510 34th St. #4 currently offering any rent specials?
4510 34th St. #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4510 34th St. #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4510 34th St. #4 is pet friendly.
Does 4510 34th St. #4 offer parking?
Yes, 4510 34th St. #4 offers parking.
Does 4510 34th St. #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4510 34th St. #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4510 34th St. #4 have a pool?
No, 4510 34th St. #4 does not have a pool.
Does 4510 34th St. #4 have accessible units?
No, 4510 34th St. #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4510 34th St. #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4510 34th St. #4 has units with dishwashers.

