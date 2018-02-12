All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 10 2020

4507 Utah St

4507 Utah Street · No Longer Available
Location

4507 Utah Street, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 bed 1 bath in University Heights - Newly remodeled 2 bed 1 bath in University Heights! Home is in a boutique apartment community in University Heights! The home features engineered hardwood floors through entire unit. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel, gas range, fridge, microwave/fan combo, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Washer/dryer in unit!

All new windows with custom blinds in bedrooms. You also have new doors/hardware throughout.
You are perfectly situation with only a five-minute walk to Adams Ave and 30th street. Near hip North Park/Normal Heights areas for dining, and shopping. And you are only a 3 minute drive from two major freeways, Mission Valley/Fashion Valley, Hillcrest and Mission Hills.

Pet Friendly.
Garage and storage units available on a first come first serve basis for a monthly fee.

Professionally managed by WeLease. Call 619-866-3404 or schedule your showing online at www.weleaseusa.com

(RLNE5483315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4507 Utah St have any available units?
4507 Utah St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4507 Utah St have?
Some of 4507 Utah St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4507 Utah St currently offering any rent specials?
4507 Utah St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4507 Utah St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4507 Utah St is pet friendly.
Does 4507 Utah St offer parking?
Yes, 4507 Utah St offers parking.
Does 4507 Utah St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4507 Utah St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4507 Utah St have a pool?
No, 4507 Utah St does not have a pool.
Does 4507 Utah St have accessible units?
No, 4507 Utah St does not have accessible units.
Does 4507 Utah St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4507 Utah St has units with dishwashers.

