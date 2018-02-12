4507 Utah St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 bed 1 bath in University Heights - Newly remodeled 2 bed 1 bath in University Heights! Home is in a boutique apartment community in University Heights! The home features engineered hardwood floors through entire unit. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel, gas range, fridge, microwave/fan combo, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Washer/dryer in unit!



All new windows with custom blinds in bedrooms. You also have new doors/hardware throughout.

You are perfectly situation with only a five-minute walk to Adams Ave and 30th street. Near hip North Park/Normal Heights areas for dining, and shopping. And you are only a 3 minute drive from two major freeways, Mission Valley/Fashion Valley, Hillcrest and Mission Hills.



Pet Friendly.

Garage and storage units available on a first come first serve basis for a monthly fee.



Professionally managed by WeLease. Call 619-866-3404 or schedule your showing online at www.weleaseusa.com



(RLNE5483315)