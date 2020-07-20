All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4490 Bermuda Ave Upstairs
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

4490 Bermuda Ave Upstairs

4490 Bermuda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4490 Bermuda Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
FABULOUS Ocean View, above Sunset Cliffs and OB! - Property Id: 107654

Huge, Deep, Wide, Panoramic View of the Pacific Ocean, from Every Room!! It does not get better than this, must see to believe!! 3 blocks up from the Beach and Sunset Cliffs. Garage included with rental, plenty of parking. Relax and enjoy the incredible views from your perch above the sea, sunset every evening! When the surf is up, you can see the waves from your couch. Home has just been remodeled, everything new, Open floor plan. Brand new kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances. Quartz countertops, large sink, new tiled floors throughout. Master bedroom is extra large with full height mirrored closet doors and jack and jill bathroom. Bathroom features an extra-large counter with two sinks and ample storage, and a fully tiled oversized shower. Brand new Stacked Laundry inside unit. Yard is shared with downstairs unit: includes Jacuzzi and 400 sq.ft. furnished Sun Deck, all with incredible ocean views. Hot Tub is always ready to enjoy. Entrance thru Back yard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107654
Property Id 107654

(RLNE4784591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

