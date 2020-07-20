4490 Bermuda Ave Upstairs

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage hot tub pet friendly dogs allowed

FABULOUS Ocean View, above Sunset Cliffs and OB! - Property Id: 107654



Huge, Deep, Wide, Panoramic View of the Pacific Ocean, from Every Room!! It does not get better than this, must see to believe!! 3 blocks up from the Beach and Sunset Cliffs. Garage included with rental, plenty of parking. Relax and enjoy the incredible views from your perch above the sea, sunset every evening! When the surf is up, you can see the waves from your couch. Home has just been remodeled, everything new, Open floor plan. Brand new kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances. Quartz countertops, large sink, new tiled floors throughout. Master bedroom is extra large with full height mirrored closet doors and jack and jill bathroom. Bathroom features an extra-large counter with two sinks and ample storage, and a fully tiled oversized shower. Brand new Stacked Laundry inside unit. Yard is shared with downstairs unit: includes Jacuzzi and 400 sq.ft. furnished Sun Deck, all with incredible ocean views. Hot Tub is always ready to enjoy. Entrance thru Back yard.

No Dogs Allowed



