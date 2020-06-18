All apartments in San Diego
4488 Caminito Fuente

4488 Caminito Fuente · No Longer Available
Location

4488 Caminito Fuente, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Fabulous 2 story remodeled contemporary with wood-look tile floors throughout lower level. Living room, dining, and kitchen flow beautifully and both levels focus on gorgeous views that span from Mission Valley, Mission Beach, to the Ocean. Enjoy Sea World's fireworks all summer long! The master is very large with a double vanity soaking tub, large closet, large view balcony. 2 other large bdrm w/ full bath. Madison Ave. Villas is a gated quaint quiet community with pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ and picnic area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4488 Caminito Fuente have any available units?
4488 Caminito Fuente doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4488 Caminito Fuente have?
Some of 4488 Caminito Fuente's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4488 Caminito Fuente currently offering any rent specials?
4488 Caminito Fuente isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4488 Caminito Fuente pet-friendly?
No, 4488 Caminito Fuente is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4488 Caminito Fuente offer parking?
Yes, 4488 Caminito Fuente does offer parking.
Does 4488 Caminito Fuente have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4488 Caminito Fuente offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4488 Caminito Fuente have a pool?
Yes, 4488 Caminito Fuente has a pool.
Does 4488 Caminito Fuente have accessible units?
No, 4488 Caminito Fuente does not have accessible units.
Does 4488 Caminito Fuente have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4488 Caminito Fuente has units with dishwashers.
