4488 Caminito Fuente

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Fabulous 2 story remodeled contemporary with wood-look tile floors throughout lower level. Living room, dining, and kitchen flow beautifully and both levels focus on gorgeous views that span from Mission Valley, Mission Beach, to the Ocean. Enjoy Sea World's fireworks all summer long! The master is very large with a double vanity soaking tub, large closet, large view balcony. 2 other large bdrm w/ full bath. Madison Ave. Villas is a gated quaint quiet community with pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ and picnic area.