4488 Caminito Fuente

Amenities
Fabulous 2 story remodeled contemporary with wood-look tile floors throughout lower level. Living room, dining, and kitchen flow beautifully and both levels focus on gorgeous views that span from Mission Valley, Mission Beach, to the Ocean. Enjoy Sea World's fireworks all summer long! The master is very large with a double vanity soaking tub, large closet, large view balcony. 2 other large bdrm w/ full bath. Madison Ave. Villas is a gated quaint quiet community with pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ and picnic area.