Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

4483 1/2 48th St

4483 1/2 48th St · No Longer Available
Location

4483 1/2 48th St, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

garbage disposal
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly Remodeled Studio Apartment in San Diego - Single Story Studio Apartment located in San Diego. Conveniently located close to shopping, dining, schools and more.

This Airy and bright charming studio apartment is in a small, gated multi-unit complex in Talmadge. There is vinyl wood plank flooring throughout. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances which include a gas stove, refrigerator and garbage disposal.

The complex is gated and has a shared coin laundry for tenants use. Street parking only. Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, Sewer, and Trash Paid. No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5333090)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4483 1/2 48th St have any available units?
4483 1/2 48th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4483 1/2 48th St have?
Some of 4483 1/2 48th St's amenities include garbage disposal, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4483 1/2 48th St currently offering any rent specials?
4483 1/2 48th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4483 1/2 48th St pet-friendly?
No, 4483 1/2 48th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4483 1/2 48th St offer parking?
No, 4483 1/2 48th St does not offer parking.
Does 4483 1/2 48th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4483 1/2 48th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4483 1/2 48th St have a pool?
No, 4483 1/2 48th St does not have a pool.
Does 4483 1/2 48th St have accessible units?
No, 4483 1/2 48th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4483 1/2 48th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4483 1/2 48th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
