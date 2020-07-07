4483 1/2 48th St

Amenities

garbage disposal recently renovated stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities garbage disposal range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Newly Remodeled Studio Apartment in San Diego - Single Story Studio Apartment located in San Diego. Conveniently located close to shopping, dining, schools and more.



This Airy and bright charming studio apartment is in a small, gated multi-unit complex in Talmadge. There is vinyl wood plank flooring throughout. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances which include a gas stove, refrigerator and garbage disposal.



The complex is gated and has a shared coin laundry for tenants use. Street parking only. Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, Sewer, and Trash Paid. No Pets and No Smoking.



Lease



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5333090)