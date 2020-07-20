All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4476 Brighton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4476 Brighton Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4476 Brighton Avenue

4476 Brighton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4476 Brighton Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Point Loma Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly upgraded, beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, just 6 blocks from beach; fantastic neighborhood, peaceful forever views! Available immediately. Home features 2228 sq ft of warmth and charm throughout! New paint, beautiful wood flooring, brick fireplace in living rm, new frig, gar disp, microwave, gas stove, blt-in pantry. Casual sitting/eating area off kitchen; separate dining rm. Renovated downstairs bath;lg mstr bdrm with forever ocean/city views! Upstairs has office/den areas. Much more to see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4476 Brighton Avenue have any available units?
4476 Brighton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4476 Brighton Avenue have?
Some of 4476 Brighton Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4476 Brighton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4476 Brighton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4476 Brighton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4476 Brighton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4476 Brighton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4476 Brighton Avenue offers parking.
Does 4476 Brighton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4476 Brighton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4476 Brighton Avenue have a pool?
No, 4476 Brighton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4476 Brighton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4476 Brighton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4476 Brighton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4476 Brighton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Elan The Palms
4940 Del Monte Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University