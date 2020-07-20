4476 Brighton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly upgraded, beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, just 6 blocks from beach; fantastic neighborhood, peaceful forever views! Available immediately. Home features 2228 sq ft of warmth and charm throughout! New paint, beautiful wood flooring, brick fireplace in living rm, new frig, gar disp, microwave, gas stove, blt-in pantry. Casual sitting/eating area off kitchen; separate dining rm. Renovated downstairs bath;lg mstr bdrm with forever ocean/city views! Upstairs has office/den areas. Much more to see!