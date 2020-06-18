All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4472 Donald Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4472 Donald Ave
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

4472 Donald Ave

4472 Donald Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4472 Donald Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One level single family home in Clairemont Mesa - Wonderful and Rare Single family 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home on a quiet west end Clairemont street. Newer carpet, window coverings plus new low water landscaping. Master bedroom has sliding door to rear yard. Walking distance to shopping center, bus lines,near schools and other major retailers and freeways.

Apply today, this house will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Sorry No Pets. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3533707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4472 Donald Ave have any available units?
4472 Donald Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4472 Donald Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4472 Donald Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4472 Donald Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4472 Donald Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4472 Donald Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4472 Donald Ave offers parking.
Does 4472 Donald Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4472 Donald Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4472 Donald Ave have a pool?
No, 4472 Donald Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4472 Donald Ave have accessible units?
No, 4472 Donald Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4472 Donald Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4472 Donald Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4472 Donald Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4472 Donald Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University