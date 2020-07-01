Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Upstairs large 1 bedroom newly painted and remodeled. This location is near Mission Bay you can take a 5 minute walk to enjoy a stroll around the bay and take in the sunset. It is also near trails for enjoying a nice jog. Unit has wood floors and wall to wall closet. Need to view to appreciate. Pets are welcomed with a $50 pet rent and NO PET deposit.

4472 Bond Street



Rent is $1795 deposit is equal. to view please text Diane at 619-253-4177 to apply go to our website at www.melroyproperties.com



