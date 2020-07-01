All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 17 2020 at 1:07 AM

4472 Bond Street

4472 Bond Street · No Longer Available
Location

4472 Bond Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upstairs large 1 bedroom newly painted and remodeled. This location is near Mission Bay you can take a 5 minute walk to enjoy a stroll around the bay and take in the sunset. It is also near trails for enjoying a nice jog. Unit has wood floors and wall to wall closet. Need to view to appreciate. Pets are welcomed with a $50 pet rent and NO PET deposit.
4472 Bond Street

Rent is $1795 deposit is equal. to view please text Diane at 619-253-4177 to apply go to our website at www.melroyproperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,695

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4472 Bond Street have any available units?
4472 Bond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4472 Bond Street currently offering any rent specials?
4472 Bond Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4472 Bond Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4472 Bond Street is pet friendly.
Does 4472 Bond Street offer parking?
No, 4472 Bond Street does not offer parking.
Does 4472 Bond Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4472 Bond Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4472 Bond Street have a pool?
No, 4472 Bond Street does not have a pool.
Does 4472 Bond Street have accessible units?
No, 4472 Bond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4472 Bond Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4472 Bond Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4472 Bond Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4472 Bond Street does not have units with air conditioning.

