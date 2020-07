Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2a263ce054 ---- This 1300 sq. ft. duplex in Clairemont is close to bus stop on Genesse, shops, and the park across the street. This is a 3BD/2BA home with in unit laundry, all tile flooring, a large master bedroom, and a grass yard in the back. Additionally, there is a private patio on the side of the home. Pets allowed. No aggressive breeds Laundry in unit Garage and shared driveway parking Water paid by owner