Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

4460 BERTHA ST.

4460 Bertha Street · No Longer Available
Location

4460 Bertha Street, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3BD/2BA Home Available in North West Clairemont! - Newly updated 3 bedroom + bonus room, 2 bathroom home centrally located in North West Clairemont! This unique home features an expansive sunroom with canyon views. The home highlights all band new vinyl-plank flooring and fresh paint throughout! Entering the home the living room opens to the sunroom, dining room and kitchen. The hallway leading to the bedrooms and bathrooms offers ample storage space and can be closed off for added privacy. Each bedroom includes a spacious closet. Both bathrooms feature all brand new fixtures. The home also includes a 2-car driveway, small garage for storage, and a small back yard. Conveniently located near Clairemont Town Square, Costco, local parks and restaurants; with easy freeway access and a close drive to beaches, UTC, Downtown, and all that San Diego has to offer!

Available: Now!
Rent: $2,995
Deposit: $3,000
Lease Term: 1 Year
Utilities Included: Trash

Please be advised:
Laundry: hook-ups available
No pets
No smoking

Please email rentals@shoremanagement.com or call (858) 274-3500 x104 to schedule a time to view.

Please go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete and application.

Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE # 01272492

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5765588)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4460 BERTHA ST. have any available units?
4460 BERTHA ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4460 BERTHA ST. have?
Some of 4460 BERTHA ST.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4460 BERTHA ST. currently offering any rent specials?
4460 BERTHA ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4460 BERTHA ST. pet-friendly?
No, 4460 BERTHA ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4460 BERTHA ST. offer parking?
Yes, 4460 BERTHA ST. offers parking.
Does 4460 BERTHA ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4460 BERTHA ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4460 BERTHA ST. have a pool?
No, 4460 BERTHA ST. does not have a pool.
Does 4460 BERTHA ST. have accessible units?
No, 4460 BERTHA ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 4460 BERTHA ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4460 BERTHA ST. does not have units with dishwashers.

