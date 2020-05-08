4460 BERTHA ST.

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3BD/2BA Home Available in North West Clairemont! - Newly updated 3 bedroom + bonus room, 2 bathroom home centrally located in North West Clairemont! This unique home features an expansive sunroom with canyon views. The home highlights all band new vinyl-plank flooring and fresh paint throughout! Entering the home the living room opens to the sunroom, dining room and kitchen. The hallway leading to the bedrooms and bathrooms offers ample storage space and can be closed off for added privacy. Each bedroom includes a spacious closet. Both bathrooms feature all brand new fixtures. The home also includes a 2-car driveway, small garage for storage, and a small back yard. Conveniently located near Clairemont Town Square, Costco, local parks and restaurants; with easy freeway access and a close drive to beaches, UTC, Downtown, and all that San Diego has to offer!



Available: Now!

Rent: $2,995

Deposit: $3,000

Lease Term: 1 Year

Utilities Included: Trash



Please be advised:

Laundry: hook-ups available

No pets

No smoking



Please email rentals@shoremanagement.com or call (858) 274-3500 x104 to schedule a time to view.



Please go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete and application.



Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE # 01272492



