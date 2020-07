Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

AVAILABLE NOW! Adorable cottage style home not far from college area and full of original charm. 2 beds and 1 full bath with separate dining room and small private yard in front. Vintage hardwood floors and a 1 car garage. small / medium non aggressive pets welcome with extra deposit. Tenant pays utilities. No laundry on site. Note: Year built and square footage are estimates