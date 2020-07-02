All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4450 60th Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:05 AM

4450 60th Street

4450 60th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4450 60th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
El Cerrito

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 3 Bed 2 Bath House (2 Master), Private Yard - Property Id: 251778

Renovated 3 Bed 2 Bath Single Story House Near SDSU

Whats included:
Private Fenced Backyard
Private Patio
Full size Washer/Dryer in unit
Fridge
Microwave
Heater

1st Master: 15' x 12'
2nd Room: 11' x 12'
1st Master and 2nd Room shares bathroom

2nd Master: 17' x 17'
2nd Master has their own bathroom

Living room: 24' x 14'
Kitchen 14' x 10'

Please review pictures and email me if interested.
1 year lease required

Pets will need to be approved prior to move in.
Applicants must apply and pass background and credit check
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251778
Property Id 251778

(RLNE5673626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4450 60th Street have any available units?
4450 60th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4450 60th Street have?
Some of 4450 60th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4450 60th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4450 60th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4450 60th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4450 60th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4450 60th Street offer parking?
No, 4450 60th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4450 60th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4450 60th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4450 60th Street have a pool?
No, 4450 60th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4450 60th Street have accessible units?
No, 4450 60th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4450 60th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4450 60th Street has units with dishwashers.

