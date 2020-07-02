4450 60th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Large 3 Bed 2 Bath House (2 Master), Private Yard - Property Id: 251778



Renovated 3 Bed 2 Bath Single Story House Near SDSU



Whats included:

Private Fenced Backyard

Private Patio

Full size Washer/Dryer in unit

Fridge

Microwave

Heater



1st Master: 15' x 12'

2nd Room: 11' x 12'

1st Master and 2nd Room shares bathroom



2nd Master: 17' x 17'

2nd Master has their own bathroom



Living room: 24' x 14'

Kitchen 14' x 10'



Please review pictures and email me if interested.

1 year lease required



Pets will need to be approved prior to move in.

Applicants must apply and pass background and credit check

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251778

