All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4447 Mississippi Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4447 Mississippi Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4447 Mississippi Street

4447 Mississippi Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4447 Mississippi Street, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This studio is very well located!. Live in a small, quiet community with ample street parking and alley access. Great separation of space for a studio and easy access to University Heights, El Cajon and freeways. Hardwood floors and wood accents, as well as storage and closet space!

One year lease.
Small pet (25lbs or less) considered.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4447 Mississippi Street have any available units?
4447 Mississippi Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4447 Mississippi Street currently offering any rent specials?
4447 Mississippi Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4447 Mississippi Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4447 Mississippi Street is pet friendly.
Does 4447 Mississippi Street offer parking?
No, 4447 Mississippi Street does not offer parking.
Does 4447 Mississippi Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4447 Mississippi Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4447 Mississippi Street have a pool?
No, 4447 Mississippi Street does not have a pool.
Does 4447 Mississippi Street have accessible units?
No, 4447 Mississippi Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4447 Mississippi Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4447 Mississippi Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4447 Mississippi Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4447 Mississippi Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University