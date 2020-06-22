4447 Mississippi Street

Amenities
This studio is very well located!. Live in a small, quiet community with ample street parking and alley access. Great separation of space for a studio and easy access to University Heights, El Cajon and freeways. Hardwood floors and wood accents, as well as storage and closet space!
One year lease.
Small pet (25lbs or less) considered.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.