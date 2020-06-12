All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

4444 West Point Loma Blvd Unit 46

4444 West Point Loma Boulevard · (619) 431-4827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4444 West Point Loma Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Alta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4444 West Point Loma Blvd Unit 46 · Avail. now

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 986 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
sauna
Beautifully Upgraded 2B/2BA Condo w/ Reserved Parking & Great Amenities! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautifully upgraded 2B/2BA condo in Point Loma available for lease featuring 986 SF of living space over one level. This second story unit boasts:
-Prime location just off highway 8 & down the road from Sunset Cliffs, restaurants/shopping in Ocean Beach & major shopping center on Sports Arena Blvd!
-Great community amenities: indoor/outdoor swimming pool, sauna, fitness center, & clubhouse w/ pool table!
-1 reserved parking space right in front of the unit
-Gorgeous new laminate vinyl plank flooring throughout unit
-Beautiful kitchen w/ newer stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher & wall oven)
-Modern light fixtures throughout unit
-Spacious living room w/ ceiling fan & access to large private balcony overlooking community!
-Bonus storage cabinets/counter in hallway
-Huge master suite featuring: ceiling fan, upgraded vanity, dual closets & custom tiled stall shower!
-Bright guest bedroom w/ ceiling fan & deep closet
-Upgraded guest bathroom w/ custom tiling & lighting, plus full shower & soaking tub

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- NO CO-SIGNERS
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- NO CO-SIGNERS
- DEPOSIT: $2150
- WASHER/DRYER: coin-operated W/D in building
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5H7kbQzRkm0
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Point Loma
- PARKING: 1 reserved uncovered space
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- YEAR BUILT: 1966

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE3822384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4444 West Point Loma Blvd Unit 46 have any available units?
4444 West Point Loma Blvd Unit 46 has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4444 West Point Loma Blvd Unit 46 have?
Some of 4444 West Point Loma Blvd Unit 46's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4444 West Point Loma Blvd Unit 46 currently offering any rent specials?
4444 West Point Loma Blvd Unit 46 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4444 West Point Loma Blvd Unit 46 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4444 West Point Loma Blvd Unit 46 is pet friendly.
Does 4444 West Point Loma Blvd Unit 46 offer parking?
Yes, 4444 West Point Loma Blvd Unit 46 does offer parking.
Does 4444 West Point Loma Blvd Unit 46 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4444 West Point Loma Blvd Unit 46 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4444 West Point Loma Blvd Unit 46 have a pool?
Yes, 4444 West Point Loma Blvd Unit 46 has a pool.
Does 4444 West Point Loma Blvd Unit 46 have accessible units?
No, 4444 West Point Loma Blvd Unit 46 does not have accessible units.
Does 4444 West Point Loma Blvd Unit 46 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4444 West Point Loma Blvd Unit 46 has units with dishwashers.
