4444 West Point Loma Blvd Unit 46

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill sauna

Beautifully Upgraded 2B/2BA Condo w/ Reserved Parking & Great Amenities! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautifully upgraded 2B/2BA condo in Point Loma available for lease featuring 986 SF of living space over one level. This second story unit boasts:

-Prime location just off highway 8 & down the road from Sunset Cliffs, restaurants/shopping in Ocean Beach & major shopping center on Sports Arena Blvd!

-Great community amenities: indoor/outdoor swimming pool, sauna, fitness center, & clubhouse w/ pool table!

-1 reserved parking space right in front of the unit

-Gorgeous new laminate vinyl plank flooring throughout unit

-Beautiful kitchen w/ newer stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher & wall oven)

-Modern light fixtures throughout unit

-Spacious living room w/ ceiling fan & access to large private balcony overlooking community!

-Bonus storage cabinets/counter in hallway

-Huge master suite featuring: ceiling fan, upgraded vanity, dual closets & custom tiled stall shower!

-Bright guest bedroom w/ ceiling fan & deep closet

-Upgraded guest bathroom w/ custom tiling & lighting, plus full shower & soaking tub



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- NO CO-SIGNERS

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- NO CO-SIGNERS

- DEPOSIT: $2150

- WASHER/DRYER: coin-operated W/D in building

- A/C: No

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5H7kbQzRkm0

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Point Loma

- PARKING: 1 reserved uncovered space

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- YEAR BUILT: 1966



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE3822384)